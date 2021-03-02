A Bell County judge reduced two bonds that had been set in the case of a woman accused of letting two of her children live at her Killeen home in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, with an investigator testifying during a hearing that children’s juice boxes were stored next to Drano and that the children tested positive for methamphetamine.
Jennifer Renea Elliott, 27, and co-defendant and partner Joshua Timothy Rhoads, 35, both of Killeen, were indicted on Oct. 28, 2020, two state jail felony charges of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence. Police began investigating the conditions in their home after the drowning death of their 1-year-old child last year.
No charges have been filed directly relating to the child’s death.
The state charged Elliott and Rhoads with endangerment, with the two remaining children, who were 5 and 6 years old then, as alleged victims.
Prior to the hearing, Elliott’s bonds totaled more than $1 million. After hearing testimony and arguments from attorneys on Monday, Judge John Gauntt reduced two $500,000 bonds to $20,000 apiece and also authorized a personal recognizance bond interview.
Gauntt ordered that if released on bond, Elliott is to wear a GPS monitor and live with a caretaker because of her mental health issues.
As of Monday, her bonds total $90,000, including the two felony charges and two Class A misdemeanor charges of violating a bond or protective order.
Rhoads was being held in the Bell County Jail with bonds totaling more than $1 million on the same four charges being faced by Elliott, jail records showed.
Both Elliott and Rhoads were arrested and booked into jail on Sept. 17, 2020.
Killeen police on June 20, 2020, responded to a home in the 4400 block of Deek Drive. There, they found a 1-year-old child who was not breathing. Despite lifesaving procedures at the scene and the hospital, the child later died, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that neglect on the part of both parents contributed to the drowning of the child and that conditions in the home were “hazardous and threatening to the health and safety of the children.”
Elliott and Rhoads were charged with violating a protective order that was issued in Virginia on July 8, 2016. Police said that Rhoads was ordered to have no contact with the children until 2032 because of a child endangerment conviction in that state.
Elliott allegedly violated the court order by letting Rhoads see the children.
Testimony and arguments
Elliott’s defense attorney, who filed the two motions to reduce bond, said during the remote hearing on Monday that the bonds were unconstitutional.
“My client is indigent — she has no money — and this bail is unconstitutionally high,” said Melissa Tyroch in her arguments. “This is not a no-bond case.”
She argued that her client’s mental health needs would best be served outside of jail.
“We have serious concerns related to her mental health,” Tyroch said. “More examinations and testing have been recommended that may or may not be available in jail.”
The state’s prosecutor argued that the bonds should stay the same.
“The problem with a bond (reduction with conditions) for her is that she doesn’t care about court orders,” said Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett. “She was aware of Rhoads’s past and they moved to Texas because of that.”
Prior to making his decision, Gauntt also heard testimony from two witnesses for the state, including Elliott’s sister.
“Jail is not the place for her. She needs help,” said Chrystal Taylor of San Angelo.
Taylor said that her sister began using narcotics at 12 years old.
“She suffers from addiction and mental health problems,” Taylor said. “Who in their right mind would be OK when she just buried her 1-year-old and had the other two children taken away.”
A Child Protective Services investigator testified about what she saw at the home, after the 1-year-old child had been taken away by first responders.
“The home was completely in disarray,” said Marlissa Morrow with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. “There was stuff everywhere, unsanitary stuff. There were cleaning products mixed with the kid’s items.”
The two children who were removed from the home by CPS were not able to be interviewed until a later date.
“They were energetic and they couldn’t calm down; They were all over the place,” Morrow said.
Hair follicle testing of the two children, and Elliott and Rhoads, returned positive for methamphetamine, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.