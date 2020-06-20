A Bell County Judge reduced the bond of a Killeen man this week after the man spent almost two years in jail awaiting trial on an aggravated robbery charge from 2018.
Edward Charles Love, 22, was booked into the Bell County Jail on July 25, 2018, and his bond was set at $100,000 on the first-degree felony charge. He also is facing Class A misdemeanor charges of discharging firearm in certain municipalities and unlawful carrying of a weapon, jail records showed.
After hearing the testimony Thursday, Judge Paul LePak reduced Love’s bond to $20,000, but with strict monitoring as requested by the state. He will be required to reside with a family member, abide by a curfew and wear a GPS monitor.
“This is a young man incarcerated on a serious charge,” said defense attorney Mike Magana, who had filed a motion to reduce bond. “But with the backlog of cases because of COVID-19, it’s unlikely that this case goes to trial this year. He has a close-knit family in Louisiana who can provide a safe, secure environment. He’s already been incarcerated for two years.”
Love was indicted on June 20, 2018.
The state’s prosecutor agreed that some bond relief might be reasonable, but he expressed some concern.
“Given the circumstances, I see why the court might be within reason to lower the bond somewhat but this is a serious offense,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns. “I ask the court to make sure he is monitored. It’s concerning that he is going out of state. That makes it difficult to know if he’ll be here for trial.”
Love was not listed in jail as of Friday afternoon.
A man reported to Bell County sheriffs that on Jan. 17, 2018, he had been robbed at gunpoint at his residence. He told police that he had met “Edward” while playing basketball at a recreation center on Jan. 16, 2018, and had given him a ride home afterward, according to the arrest affidavit.
“He invited Edward to come and play basketball in the future,” police said.
The man said that Edward and another man arrived at his home the next day, presumably to play basketball. “Edward asked (the victim) about a shotgun (the victim) had for sale,” according to the arrest affidavit. The man said that he did have a family member’s shotgun and would have to ask that person before making a sale.
Police said that Love asked to inspect the shotgun before he purchased it, but that Love pointed the gun at him while the other man punched him in the head multiple times. “The other man entered (the victim’s) home and ran back out with (the victim’s) Sig Sauer handgun,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the two men fled in a white vehicle with the weapons. Investigators used a photo that the victim had taken of the men on the basketball court to identify “Edward” as Love. Police said they recovered the handgun during an unrelated vehicle search on Feb. 5, 2018. The victim picked Love out of a photo array as the man who had pointed a loaded shotgun at him while another man robbed him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.