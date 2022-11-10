BELTON — In a packed courtroom Thursday, a Bell County district court judge refused to reduce the multimillion-dollar bond set for a Killeen man who has been awaiting trial for eight and a half years on a capital murder charge.
Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including $1.5 million on the charge of capital murder of a peace officer.
Judge John Gauntt heard arguments from attorneys and testimony from three people — including the widow of KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie — during an hourlong hearing on Thursday before deciding to keep the bond amounts the same.
“After (Guy) was re-indicted in 2018, I set the bond for the capital murder charge at $1.5 million,” Gauntt told the courtroom, filled with both police and Guy supporters. “That’s what it is and that’s where it will remain.”
Guy is accused of shooting Dinwiddie, and other officers, during a no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive on May 9, 2014.
Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later.
Guy has claimed self-defense, saying that he did not know it was police entering his residence.
Last month, a trial date was set in Guy’s case for May 8, 2023.
PROCEEDINGS IN A PACKED COURTROOM
Dozens of people were on hand to support Guy, and likely just as many people were present to back the police and the Dinwiddie family. Many Guy supporters were wearing “#FreeMarvinGuy” T-shirts from the Grassroots Law Project, which has been advocating for Guy in a nationwide campaign. Many police officers also were present in the courtroom.
Holly Dinwiddie testified toward the end of the hearing for about a minute, during which time the state’s prosecutor posed a few questions.
“Would you feel safe if Mr. Guy were out on the streets?” asked Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns.
“Absolutely not, not at all,” Dinwiddie quickly replied. “It would be a slap in the face.”
Burns asked how long she and Dinwiddie were married.
“He was my husband for 22 years,” she said. “He was a wonderful husband and father.”
Their two children now are teenagers.
Testifying for Guy was his younger brother, Garett Galloway.
“They set the bonds pretty quickly at around $5 million (in 2014), which is an extreme amount,” Galloway said. “No one in our family has that kind of money. It’s a bond amount that is unattainable. Even if it’s reduced, it would still be difficult.”
Galloway testified that one bail bondsman told him that his fee to guarantee the bond would be $400,000.
“He’s been behind bars for eight years,” Galloway said. “That’s not right.”
Guy attended Thursday’s hearing, sitting in a wheelchair.
Guy’s defense attorney argued that Guy’s bond should be reduced because of the statute.
“The court has to consider the nature and circumstances of the alleged offense, the safety of the community and the ability of the defendant to post the bond,” said Joseph Caleb, who is second chair on Guy’s defense team. “There is an overarching notion that a bond should be reasonable and not be used as an instrument of oppression. He enjoys a presumption of innocence. His bond should be reduced at this time.”
Caleb emphasized that Guy was not intending on shooting police officers that day.
“He is not alleged to have gone out and pursued malicious conduct,” Caleb said. “This was a no-knock warrant that arrived at his door.”
He said that a bond of $500,000, on a capital murder charge is more typical than the $1.5 million bond that Gauntt ordered in 2018.
“He’s in no better position to make bond than he was eight years ago,” Caleb said. “What we’re asking for is no special favor.”
Burns, on the other hand, argued that Guy would endanger the community.
“With five felonies and years and years in prison (in the 1980s and 90s), Mr. Guy is a career criminal who would commit new offenses if he got out,” Burns said.
