Marvin Guy MUG.jpg

Marvin Guy

BELTON — In a packed courtroom Thursday, a Bell County district court judge refused to reduce the multimillion-dollar bond set for a Killeen man who has been awaiting trial for eight and a half years on a capital murder charge.

Marvin Louis Guy, 58, was booked into jail on May 10, 2014. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4 million on four capital felony charges, including $1.5 million on the charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.