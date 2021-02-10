A Bell County Judge decided not to reduce a bond of $1 million in the case of a Killeen woman accused of fatally injuring a baby boy when she threw him into a car seat.
Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 30, testified during a remote hearing on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court. She has been held in the Bell County Jail since Jan. 23, 2020, after being charged with injury to a child with intentional severe bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
Parker is accused of causing the death of 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott on Jan. 14, 2020, allegedly by throwing the child into a car seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
Quan was born Nov. 13, 2019.
Bond hearing
After hearing testimony and arguments, Judge Steve Duskie rejected Parker’s defense attorney’s motion to reduce bond.
Parker said during the hearing that if released on bond, she would live with a family member in Killeen and find employment in the area.
“I’m not a flight risk, I have no background, I’m no risk at all,” she said.
During her testimony, Parker said that she was babysitting four children when the incident occurred.
The state’s prosecutor, First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, asked Parker where her own two children were at that time. Parker said that her mother was taking care of the kids but that she still had her parental rights and was able to visit her children if supervised.
“They said it was drug-related,” Parker said.
Before making his decision, Duskie also heard arguments from the attorneys.
“If anything, the bond is low in this case,” Newell said. “The state has a community safety concern because her own children were removed from her care. She was then babysitting four children during a time in which she was ordered to be supervised with her own children.”
Defense attorney Michael Magana asked the judge to remember that his client already has been in jail for more than a year. A jury trial had been scheduled for this month but, like all jury trials, had been canceled because of the coronavirus.
“We don’t know when we’re going to get back into court,” Magana said. “She has a family, children and ties to the community.”
Accusations
Police said Parker was babysitting the infant when the fatal injury, a skull fracture, occurred.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the car seat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the affidavit.
Officers went to the 3600 block of Littleleaf Drive at 11:58 a.m. on Jan. 14, 2020, in response to a baby who was unresponsive and not breathing, KPD said in a previous news release. Medics arrived and began administering CPR on the infant, according to the affidavit.
The baby was taken to AdventHealth in Killeen where he was later pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Prior to transportation to the hospital, the baby did not show signs of life, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.