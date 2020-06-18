A Bell County judge this week revoked a man’s bond on a felony assault charge after he tested positive for marijuana and cocaine.
During a remote hearing on Tuesday, Judge Fancy Jezek ordered James Willie Black, 32, of Killeen to report to the Bell County Jail by the end of the day.
“I’m increasing your bond to $150,000,” she said.
The state had filed two prior motions to reduce bond, one for not being home by his curfew and another for a positive drug test, according to court proceedings on Tuesday.
“Here we are again, judge,” said Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. “I ask you to revoke the bond.”
Black’s defense attorney, Mike Magana, said that his client has been reporting to the probation officer as required.
“He’s at home taking care of the kids,” Magana said. “He’s admitted to taking CBD and is not a threat.”
Black told the court that he smokes CBD but did not think it had THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) in it.
“It’s supposed to be legal,” he said. “I get it from a (convenience store) on Old Farm-to-Market 440.”
Black had been released from jail on a bond of $80,000, court records showed.
On June 14, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive in reference to an assault with a weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.
At the hospital, police met with the man, who said that he had gone to Black’s house to get a movie back that Black had borrowed. Police said that the two men got into an argument about money and Black stabbed the man, who ran back to his residence.
“Officers were able to observe three stab wounds to (the man),” according to the affidavit. “He had been admitted to the hospital with the knife still stuck in him.”
The 5-inch-long kitchen knife was covered in blood.
Black told police that the victim had hit him in the back of the head and then beat him as Black was trying to leave the house after the argument, and that he stabbed the man in self-defense.
However, police did not see injuries on Black that would corroborate his account of events, police said.
Two witnesses told police that they had heard arguing and that they had seen Black on top of the man and blood on the ground.
