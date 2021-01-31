A Harker Heights man who received a term of deferred adjudication probation for a 2019 stabbing faced that same judge again on Thursday after the man violated the terms of his probation by incurring another felony charge.
Judge Paul LePak revoked the probation of Paul Charles Doyle, 19, and sentenced him to two years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
During the same remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, Doyle pleaded guilty to a state jail felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than 1 gram and was sentenced to a year in state jail.
He will get credit for time served, which is around a year, according to court discussions on Thursday. Doyle was being held in the Bell County Jail without bond on Friday.
“I’m worried about you, young man,” LePak said after handing down his sentence. “You now have two felony convictions and you have a lot of life ahead of you. The sentences will keep getting longer and longer unless you make a change in your lifestyle so that you don’t have any more run-ins with the law. It’s no life.”
It was less than a year ago, on April 23, 2020, when LePak sentenced Doyle to six years of deferred adjudication probation on the armed assault charge. The terms of Doyle’s probation included mental health and substance abuse treatment along with anger management classes.
The two arrests occurred less than a year apart.
Heights police on Oct. 6, 2019, at around 11:30 p.m., responded to the 1400 block of Pima Trail for a report of a man who had been stabbed in the arm and stomach. A verbal altercation at the residence turned physical. When the fight appeared to be over, Doyle grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the man, according to the arrest affidavit.
One witness told police that he thought Doyle was trying to “slice his throat.”
Killeen police arrested Doyle on Aug. 7, 2020, on the possession charge after being dispatched to a convenience store regarding a person on drugs in a vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said that Doyle, the man in the vehicle, admitted to consuming marijuana and dropped a “cigarette containing a substance (the officer) recognized as marijuana.”
When Doyle was searched, officers said they found less than a gram of methamphetamine on him.
Ten days after that arrest, the state moved to revoke Doyle’s probation.
Also sentenced this week in an unrelated case:
Killeen resident Janna North, 28, also known as Janna Morgan, who pleaded guilty on Dec. 2, 2020, to a third-degree felony charge of injury to an elderly person.
During a remote hearing on Friday, Judge LePak followed a plea agreement and sentenced North to three years of deferred adjudication probation.
As part of the conditions of her probation, North will be required to attend a victim impact panel and to complete a violence intervention program.
On May 18, 2020, deputies responded to a Bell County residence regarding a domestic disturbance. There, deputies met with a 72-year-old woman who said that North “had kicked her on the leg and tripped her, causing her to fall to the ground,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The victim told police that North had been “acting strangely the entire day, and deputies had reported to this address earlier in the day regarding the suspect’s erratic behavior but no arrest had been made,” police said.
Police said that North admitted that she had been “acting ugly” toward the woman, and that she thought she kicked the woman but could not remember, according to the affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.