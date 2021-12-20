A Bell County district court judge last week sentenced a Copperas Cove man to prison time for an armed robbery that occurred in Killeen in 2017.
Justice Cairo Lampkin, 55, had been sentenced on Nov. 14, 2018, to a term of 6 years of deferred adjudication probation. However, the state filed a motion to revoke his probation after Lampkin was arrested on a charge of continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony.
On Thursday, Judge John Gauntt revoked Lampkin’s probation and sentenced him to 8 years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Lampkin was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday.
He was arrested in 2017 after a victim reported a robbery to Killeen police.
“A victim reported being at a Killeen location (on April 24, 2017) when Lampkin pulled out a gun and told the victim and others to empty their pockets,” according to the arrest affidavit. The victim reported one of the people threw his wallet at Lampkin.
The victim said police were called and Lampkin fled when the sirens were heard, resulting in a warrant being issued for Lampkin’s arrest, police said.
