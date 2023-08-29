Dylan Montoy

A Killeen man who had a trial date set for Monday instead pleaded guilty to shooting a woman last year during a domestic incident in the city.

Dylan Mitchell Montoy, 29, was indicted on Nov. 30, 2022, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a family member. After pleading guilty on Monday, Judge Paul LePak sentenced him to 30 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Hmm, I can't understand why thisperp got 30 years, but the other perps only received hugs, smooches, a $100 gift card, deferred adjudication, and a mere 19 days in hail.

...

How'd this dude end up catching a 30 year bit?

...

What's different about him?

Justaguy

Bell county courts just broke their streak for most violent crimes with no jail time for this one but I have faith in them to continue to allow violent offenders with no jail time

DonKique

Threw away 30 years of his life.

