A Killeen man who had a trial date set for Monday instead pleaded guilty to shooting a woman last year during a domestic incident in the city.
Dylan Mitchell Montoy, 29, was indicted on Nov. 30, 2022, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a family member. After pleading guilty on Monday, Judge Paul LePak sentenced him to 30 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
Montoy was booked into the Bell County Jail on Oct. 15, 2022.
Killeen police on Oct. 12, 2022, responded to a home in the 2000 block Cedarview Drive, where a witness told police that his roommate, Montoy, had shot a woman and then “pointed a gun at his own head,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The roommate and his girlfriend then fled the house.
“Other neighbors in the area (said) that they heard three to five shots at the time (the victim) sustained her injury,” police said.
When police contacted Montoy, he allegedly was holding a gun under his chin.
Montoy repeatedly told police that he shot the woman “and that he was not going to go to prison,” according to the affidavit. “Montoy eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.”
The victim was found at a neighbor’s house, where she was being treated by first responders for “multiple gunshot wounds to her right shoulder, right hand and left upper arm. She informed police that she and Montoy had been arguing earlier that day and it escalated to the point she was afraid Montoy would hurt her puppy.”
The woman told police that the argument worsened and Montoy “destroyed her school laptop by smashing it on the ground and stomping it.”
According to the affidavit, she “screamed for roommates to call 911 and then Montoy yelled, ‘Oh, f---- no.’ (She) reported she fled the house while Montoy kept saying, ‘It ends here.’”
Montoy chased her, she heard gunshots and fell to the ground when she was hit, according to the affidavit.
‘COWBOY GUN’ INCIDENT LEADS TO PRISON TIME
In an unrelated case, a Temple man was sentenced on Monday to three years in prison for an incident in Killeen involving a “cowboy gun” almost three years ago.
Kevin Mosely, 61, already had pleaded guilty on Nov. 7, 2022. On Monday, Judge Steve Duskie heard testimony from the victim before sentencing Mosely to three years in prison with credit for time served, Bell County court records show.
Mosely had been out of jail on bond but was booked back into custody after the hearing and was being held without bond on Tuesday, according to court and jail records.
KPD officers were dispatched on Sept. 19, 2020, to a residence in response to a caller who said her ex-boyfriend, identified as Mosely, had fired a gun into her home. Officers said Mosely exhibited signs of intoxication.
The caller said she had been helping Mosely vacate her home when he tripped and fell, then pulled out a gun and fired through the open front door. A search by officers recovered a revolver under a decorative brick and multiple bullet holes. Mosely described his firearm, a revolver, as looking like “a cowboy gun.”
(3) comments
Hmm, I can't understand why thisperp got 30 years, but the other perps only received hugs, smooches, a $100 gift card, deferred adjudication, and a mere 19 days in hail.
...
How'd this dude end up catching a 30 year bit?
...
What's different about him?
Bell county courts just broke their streak for most violent crimes with no jail time for this one but I have faith in them to continue to allow violent offenders with no jail time
Threw away 30 years of his life.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.