A Killeen man who was facing 99 years to life in prison after using a handgun to rob a convenience store clerk last year was sentenced by a Bell County judge to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation.
Tylun Ian Druilhet, 20, pleaded guilty on Jan. 30 to the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery. He had been held in the Bell County Jail with a bond of $250,000, for more than a year; as of Friday morning, he was not listed in custody.
Judge John Gauntt did not hear any testimony during the remote sentencing hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on Wednesday afternoon, but he considered several character reference letters and a jail ministry certificate offered by the defense.
Druilhet did not have a plea bargain, which meant he faced the full range of punishment for a first-degree felony.
Gauntt admonished Druilhet after passing his sentence.
“You’re 20 years old. Hopefully this is a one-time situation,” the judge said.
“Yes, sir,” Druilhet replied.
“I’m taking a chance on you. But more than that, you’re taking a chance on yourself. Because the consequences of coming back to my courtroom could dictate the rest of your life,” Gauntt said. “My prayer for you is that you make it.”
Before passing his sentence, Gauntt heard brief arguments from the defense attorney and the state’s prosecutor.
James Kreimeyer asked the court to show mercy.
“He has strong family support...He has been in jail for 379 days. I think he learned his lesson,” Kreimeyer said. “His wife was pregnant and he picked a horrible way to try to get money. He cooperated with the investigation and has done everything he could to make up for it. He’s a young man and he can be straightened out.”
Assistant District Attorney Dana Nelson said that people expect an armed robbery to result in a prison sentence.
“He walked into a convenience store and pointed a gun at somebody and demanded money,” she said. “He committed one of the most dangerous offenses. This behavior might have been an anomaly, but that doesn’t make it an accident.”
Druilhet kept his head bowed and closed eyes closed for the few quiet minutes it took Gauntt to consider the evidence and arguments.
The case dates back just over a year to July 27, 2019, when Killeen police responded to a robbery call at a convenience store in the 3000 block of Lake Road. Druilhet appeared to be purchasing a Mountain Dew but then pointed a handgun at the female clerk and demanded money, lifting the tray to look for bigger bills, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police used security footage to get the license plate from the vehicle the man left in.
Police went to Druilhet’s residence, where a woman identified him as the man from a still of the surveillance footage. The woman allowed police to search his residence.
The police found money, a ball cap that resembled one the suspect was wearing and a handgun that resembled the one used in the robbery.
Danial Dene Graham
Also sentenced this week, in an unrelated case, was Danial Dene Graham, a Killeen resident.
During a remote hearing in the 264th Judicial District Court, a different judge sentenced Graham to 10 years of deferred adjudication for an armed assault.
Graham, 25, will be required to live in a long-term group home where he will receive mental health treatment. He will not be allowed to leave unless approved by a judge, according to court discussions on Friday.
“I have had many conversations with the victim (a family member) in this case and it’s an unusual case,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “This resolution is what’s best for him and the victim, and it is what (the victim) wants.”
Judge Paul LePak followed a plea agreement in the case.
“You have to keep your aggression under control,” LePak said. “Your probation could be revoked and you could be sentenced to prison. Because of deadly weapon finding, there is a lot of prison that could happen so just follow the rules of probation.”
