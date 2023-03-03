A Killeen man was sentenced this week to a term of probation after police said he pinned a man against two other vehicles while driving by and spraying cars with a fire extinguisher during an incident more than two years ago.
Harlan Lee Conway, 45, was indicted Oct. 21, 2020, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
On Jan. 12, he pleaded guilty to the armed assault charge. In the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Conway to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the court coordinator’s office.
As part of a plea agreement, the criminal mischief charge was dismissed.
Killeen police on June 22, 2020, responded to the 4400 block of Colonel Drive in reference to a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian. Police spoke with three witnesses, who said that earlier that day a neighbor on the street, later identified as Conway, vandalized a person’s car with glue, newspaper and glitter, according to an arrest affidavit.
When the three people confronted Conway, they said he “retrieved what appeared to be an assault rifle, placed it in his car, and drove past three cars belonging to the three people while he discharged a fire extinguisher,” police said.
When one of the men, who is deaf, went to his car to survey the damage, Conway made a U-turn and drove back toward the cars he had sprayed. Police said that he sideswiped one vehicle and momentarily pinned the man against two vehicles.
The man told police that his knees were pinched between the two vehicles.
The three people told police that the estimated damage to their three vehicles was more than $9,300, according to the affidavit.
WOMAN GETS PROBATION
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same courtroom on Tuesday, a Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of probation for assaulting an emergency medical technician during an incident at a local hospital last year.
Alissa Lavenya Harnage, 29, was indicted on May 4, 2022, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. After pleading guilty on Jan. 17, Harnage was sentenced on Tuesday to a term of four years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the court coordinator’s office.
A co-defendant in the case, Joshua Finley, 40, of Killeen is set to plead guilty, according to court records. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
On March 27, 2022, Killeen police responded to AdventHealth-Central Texas following a report of an assault.
Police said that an EMT with the hospital’s behavioral health department tried to direct Harnage back to her room for an unspecified reason. At that point, Harnage pushed and then punched the person, according to an arrest affidavit.
Finley is accused of jumping on the back of a second emergency services worker and grabbing his neck while Harnage assaulted the first EMT.
The first victim suffered swelling as a result of the assault, police said.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance video depicting the assault.
