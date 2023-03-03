Harlan Lee Conway

Harlan Lee Conway

A Killeen man was sentenced this week to a term of probation after police said he pinned a man against two other vehicles while driving by and spraying cars with a fire extinguisher during an incident more than two years ago.

Harlan Lee Conway, 45, was indicted Oct. 21, 2020, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and criminal mischief, $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.

