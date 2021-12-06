A Bell County district court judge sentenced a man to a term of probation after the man attacked a Killeen Police Department officer earlier this year.
Dekari Marquel McBean, 26, of Killeen was indicted in March after police said a physical assault led to an officer being injured.
“McBean was sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation yesterday in the 27th Judicial District Court,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Friday.
He pleaded guilty to a felony charge of assault of a public servant on Oct. 21.
A plea agreement had been reached in the case, court records show.
Killeen police on Jan. 5 were dispatched to the 4200 block of Captain Drive in reference to an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers saw two women and McBean in front of the home.
“The suspect began to quickly move behind the officer’s patrol vehicle while the women urged the suspect to ‘quit playing around,’” according to the arrest affidavit. “(McBean), while 10 feet away from the officer and in a poorly lit area, quickly pulled up his shirt and mimicked drawing a firearm and pointed it at officers.”
Police told McBean that he was going to be detained “for officer safety.”
He began to run away and officers gave chase.
Officers “eventually caught him and grabbed his arm and pushed him into a vehicle … suspect then swung his head and struck (the officer) in the face, causing blood to spill from a gash on the officer’s face,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that there was a lengthy physical struggle before they were able to handcuff McBean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.