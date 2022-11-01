A 47-year-old Killeen man was sentenced last week to a term of probation after police said he molested girls in 2013 and 2016.
Anthony Antonio Cleveland was sentenced on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court to six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Monday.
Cleveland pleaded guilty on Sept. 6, to two second-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact, according to Bell County court records.
He was released from jail after posting a bond of $100,000.
The offense dates are spaced years apart.
An arrest affidavit indicates that Cleveland molested a 14-year-old girl on Dec. 18, 2016. The victim told police that Cleveland groped her while he held her down.
He was indicted on Jan. 29, 2020, on a separate charge of indecency with a child after police said that he “engaged in sexual contact” with a girl who was younger than 17 years old in January of 2013, according to the indictment in that case.
