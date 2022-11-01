Cleveland

Anthony Antonio Cleveland, 47, of Killeen was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to two second-degree felony charges of indecency with children in 2013 and 2016.

A 47-year-old Killeen man was sentenced last week to a term of probation after police said he molested girls in 2013 and 2016.

Anthony Antonio Cleveland was sentenced on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court to six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Monday.

