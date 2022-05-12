The ink was barely dry on a Killeen man’s deferred adjudication probation agreement on a felony domestic assault charge when the man assaulted another family member, incurring a seventh family violence-related charge.
On Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Cotillo Love White, 43, was found guilty of two felony charges of assault of a family member with previous convictions. Judge John Gauntt sentenced White to 20 years in prison on each charge, to be served concurrently, according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Wednesday.
“The 20 years TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) on the probation revocation was the maximum sentence on that case,” Newell said.
White was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. He was booked on June 6, 2021.
On May 6, 2021, White was placed on a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation for causing bodily injury to a woman on Jan. 10, 2020, by striking her with his hand and with a cellphone.
White was arrested one month after being placed on that deferred adjudication probation. On June 4, 2021, police said that he “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to ... a member of the defendant’s family or household ... by striking (the man) on or about his face and body with defendant’s hands,” according to an indictment in the case.
Following that arrest, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to revoke the deferred adjudication probation.
White has five prior misdemeanor convictions for assault causing injury to a family member, including two in Bell County in 1996 and two more in 2012 and 2014. Another assault with bodily injury occurred in Bexar County in 2005.
Texas Department of Public Safety records show that in those prior five cases he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail terms of between 40 and 120 days.
Before the judge handed down the deferred sentence last year, he heard two viewpoints.
During the hearing on May 6, 2021, the victim in that case pleaded for mercy from the judge and his attorney said that his client was in need of mental health and substance abuse treatment.
On the other hand, the state’s prosecutor asked that White serve at least 10 years in prison.
“The state is very leery about how he’ll behave on probation and we’re concerned that he’ll rack up more victims,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane-Taft, at last year’s hearing.
White’s criminal history in Texas dates back to 1995 with convictions stemming from arrests in Killeen, Bexar County, Austin and Coryell County. He has prior convictions for violating a protective order, interfering with an emergency call, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, burglary of a vehicle, theft, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and evading arrest, and narcotics possession, according to DPS records.
Killeen man sentenced to probation after using trash cans to assault elderly man
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same court on Monday, Sylvester Lewis, 29, of Killeen, was sentenced to a term of probation on a charge of injury to an elderly person.
Lewis was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on July 14, 2021. He pleaded guilty on March 16.
Lewis was found guilty on Monday and sentenced to five years of regular probation on the third-degree felony charge. As part of the plea agreement, he will have to pay more than $3,173, in restitution, according to Bell County court records.
On May 3, 2021, Killeen police were dispatched to the 700 block of Veteran’s Memorial Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. There, police found a man — who later was determined by police to be Lewis — who had the odor of alcohol on his breath and body, according to the arrest affidavit.
“Suspect was shouting things that did not make sense in context, identified himself as a Navy SEAL and stated that ‘my sailors are drowning,’” police said. “He later stated that he was a soldier and this is not how veterans should be treated.”
Another officer met with a man who was born in 1943. He told police that “he had seen the suspect banging on his Cadillac, fence and building,” according to the affidavit. “When (the victim) attempted to stop (Lewis), (Lewis) struck (the victim) in the face twice with trash cans.”
Police observed visible injuries on the elderly man, including a 6-inch cut to his firearm that was bleeding. The man’s Cadillac also was damaged.
The victim told police that “he believes he suffered the cut while (Lewis) was throwing objects at him.”
The next day, Lewis spoke with detectives. Police said that Lewis “was shocked to hear that he was arrested for assaulting an elderly person. (Lewis) advised he had been homeless but had recently gotten employment and was staying with a family friend.”
He told police that May 3 was the anniversary of his grandfather’s passing and he had a blurry memory of the day before. Lewis indicated that he had drunk a pint of rum and went on a walk.
