A district court judge sentenced a man to years in prison for an armed robbery in Killeen, although the man attempted to withdraw his guilty plea on the first-degree felony charge.
Last week, during a hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie considered testimony and arguments before finding Lamarkius Quentrell Minton guilty of aggravated robbery.
Duskie then sentenced Minton to 13 years in prison with credit for time served. Minton has been held in the Bell County Jail for more than four years, since he was booked on Oct. 10, 2017.
Minton, 21, of Killeen was 17 years old when police said that he used a handgun to rob a man and woman.
On Feb. 18, 2020, Minton pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery and a sentencing hearing was scheduled. At that sentencing hearing on March 2, Minton’s defense attorney announced that his client wanted to change his plea to not-guilty and the sentencing hearing was canceled.
The attorney then filed a motion to withdraw the plea.
During a hearing on that motion on April 13, Minton testified that he did not remember pleading guilty at the Feb. 18, 2020, hearing, and that he cannot read or write.
“I’m innocent,” he said, in April.
“You’re saying your plea was not free or voluntary?” Duskie asked.
“Yes, sir,” Minton said. “I thought the justice system would be on my side.”
The state’s prosecutor asked that the transcript of the plea hearing, which was heard by now-retired Judge Fancy Jezek, be entered into evidence.
“He understood that he could get prison time in this case,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Sloane, in April. “This was a voluntary plea bargain. A defendant doesn’t have an unqualified right to withdraw their plea. It’s at the sole discretion of the court...”
On Sept. 7, Duskie denied the defense’s motion to change the plea and a sentencing hearing was set by the court, according to court records.
The case dates back to Oct. 9, 2017, when police said that Minton and a co-defendant were driving a vehicle when they passed two people sitting in a car in the 2600 block of Maria Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
A few minutes later, police said the men pulled their vehicle alongside their car. Police said Minton then got out of the car and tapped on the window.
The two people sitting in the car rolled down the car window and Minton allegedly shoved the gun into the car and demanded money, taking wallets and cellphones.
Police found Minton less than five minutes later, walking away from a car matching the description given by the victims.
Officers searched the car, where they found a wallet belonging to one of the victims, according to the affidavit. Minton later was identified in a lineup, police said.
Heights woman admits to second assault of same man
In an unrelated case that also was decided last week, Tiffany Laynett Alexander, 47, of Harker Heights pleaded guilty to assaulting the same man during two separate incidents but the judge decided not to revoke her probation.
“She had also pleaded guilty to the new aggravated assault and the court sentenced her to 5 years deferred adjudication probation for this new offense,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Friday.
During the hearing on Wednesday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Alexander and the victim both testified.
“He did not want her to go to prison even though he was the one stabbed twice,” Garza said. “We argued that one stabbing was enough and a second aggravated assault was two too many, time to pay up and go to prison.”
As a condition of her probation, Judge John Gauntt ordered that Alexander complete rehabilitation at a Substance Abuse Felony Punishment Facility (SAFPF). SAFP is a Texas Department of Criminal Justice rehabilitation program, which is why she was taken into custody on Oct. 13 following the hearing, Garza said.
Alexander was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday without bond.
She had been sentenced on Oct. 9, 2019, to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation for stabbing a man in 2018, and then was arrested again earlier this year after attempting to stab the same man again.
Heights police were called to an emergency room on June 20, 2018, in reference to a patient who had been stabbed. The man said that Alexander stabbed him in the stomach after an argument at a home in the 800 block of Kachina Loop, according to the arrest affidavit.
“He reported that after she grabbed the knife from the kitchen, she lunged at him three or four times, cutting him superficially and stabbing him,” police said.
On Feb. 28, the man made a report at the Heights police station. He told police “that shortly before coming to the station, he was celebrating his birthday with (Alexander),” according to the arrest affidavit. “The suspect became enraged over the number of birthday well-wishes (the man) was receiving via social media…in particular from a specific female.”
The victim told police that Alexander flipped over a table and began breaking items before leaving for an hour to “cool down.”
Alexander “returned and was still angry and picked up a kitchen knife with a blade 8-10 inches long…and attempted to cut off the man’s beard,” according to the affidavit. As the man retreated, she “began slashing the knife at (his) chest and stomach while stating, ‘We can have your birthday and funeral at the same time.’”
Police said they looked at surveillance video from the home’s security system, which depicted the assault.
