A Bell County judge earlier this week sentenced a Killeen woman to deferred adjudication probation for her part in an armed robbery in Harker Heights last year that left a man shot.
Kalycia Marie Rivera, 20, pleaded no contest on March 3 in the 264th Judicial District Court. On Monday, after hearing arguments and testimony during a remote hearing that lasted over an hour, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Rivera to 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
The state had argued for at least 10 years in prison.
Rivera also will have to attend a victim impact panel, participate in violence intervention training, perform 500 hours of community service, have no contact with her co-defendants and to serve 30 days in jail that will be scheduled during a college break.
Rivera is one of three co-defendants in the case. A jury trial for Tyler Rayn Dal Cortivo, 22, has been set for Aug. 31 in the same court.
After pleading guilty, co-defendant Dvaughn Nathaniel Kent, 20, was sentenced in November of 2019 to 24 years in prison for aggravated robbery.
LePak turned off his camera on the livestream before he pronounced his sentence so that he could be alone with his thoughts, he said.
“I’ve been dreading this decision for a while now,” he said before turning off the camera.
When he returned to the livestream, LePak said that he decided on deferred probation for Rivera because of her “impeccable performance on bond.”
“The question was how to balance the person that you can be and the horrible event that you participated in and maybe even orchestrated,” he said.
Testimony and arguments
Both the victim and the defendant testified during the hearing.
The victim told the court that he had sold marijuana to Rivera many times over several years, which is why the night of Jan. 7, 2019, seemed no different.
“When I opened the door, I saw she had a big smile on her face,” the victim said. Kent and Cortivo were waiting in the wings with a firearm and attacked the victim when he opened the door to Rivera, according to testimony on Monday.
A fight ensued, Rivera left, and the victim ended up shooting Cortivo in the leg.
The victim said that the experience continues to affect him.
“Some days I have bad anxiety where I think somebody is out to get me, and some nights I just can’t sleep,” the man said. “I can’t believe I made it out of that situation. I was surprised. I was still here. I didn’t have any bullet holes in me.”
The victim said that he has family members who are pastors and he has been attending church.
“I don’t want to have hate in my heart,” he said.
Rivera was 18 years old when the robbery occurred.
During her testimony on Monday, she told the court that she thought Kent, her boyfriend at the time, loved her and would not put her in danger. She expressed remorse and told LePak about her employment, community service with her church and life plans.
The state’s prosecutor was not impressed.
“You went along with this. You made your own choice. You knew it was wrong to rob people,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan. “They knew (the victim) had guns, marijuana and money.”
Rivera admitted to being aware that Kent and Cortivo had planned to rob the victim but “didn’t think they would actually do it.”
Rivera’s defense attorney said his client has matured.
“She clearly acted foolishly, and allowed herself to be sucked into a situation she should not have,” said John Wofford.
Rivera apologized to the victim.
“I’m beyond devastated about this situation and I’m sorry,” she said. “I didn’t mean for that to happen and I hope that you forgive me.”
In other remote sentencing hearings so far this week in Bell County courts, a man was sentenced on Tuesday on a felony assault charge and another man was sentenced on a child sex felony.
Queen
A Kentucky man on Tuesday pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison time for exposing himself to a Killeen girl in 2018.
Gregory Earl Queen, 42, of Frankfurt, Ky., was sentenced to two years in prison on the third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure.
Judge Fancy Jezek followed a plea agreement in this case and gave Queen credit for time served, which is almost a year.
Aldridge
During another hearing on in the 426th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, a Bastrop man was sentenced to six years of deferred adjudication probation for choking a woman last year.
Jezek ordered that Horace Eric Aldridge, 28, have no contact with victim or her family, obtain psychological counseling and treatment and complete a violence intervention program, among other conditions.
Killeen police received a report on July 18, 2019, from a woman who said that the previous day Aldridge “assaulted her by grabbing her hair, kicking her and putting his hands around her neck to choke her,” according to the arrest affidavit. The woman said that “Aldridge held her down and stated he was going to kill her.”
Police noticed finger-shaped bruising around the woman’s neck.
Aldridge was booked into the Bell County Jail on Aug. 14, 2019. He already has been sentenced in county misdemeanor court to 300 days on a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, according to jail records.
