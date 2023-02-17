Daran Cedric Hill

A judge sentenced a Killeen man to 15 years in prison after the man was involved in a shooting that left a then-15-year-old boy with a bullet in his head almost four years ago.

Daran Cedric Hill, 45, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court and then was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt, according to the court coordinator’s office.

