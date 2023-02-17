A judge sentenced a Killeen man to 15 years in prison after the man was involved in a shooting that left a then-15-year-old boy with a bullet in his head almost four years ago.
Daran Cedric Hill, 45, pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court and then was sentenced by Judge John Gauntt, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Hill was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday with no bond listed on the felony charge.
He is one of three men who were charged in the shooting of Seth Cross, who survived the incident but reportedly was in a vegetative state for months.
Preston Devon Harrington, 22, was sentenced by Gauntt on Jan. 9, 2020, to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct. The district attorney’s office told the Herald previously that the sentence was part of a plea agreement in exchange for his testimony against the other two men and that Harrington’s bullet did not hit the teen.
Dante Maurice Hervey, 26, pleaded guilty in April last year to an aggravated assault charge and later was sentenced by Gauntt on July 7, 2022, to 15 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
The men sprayed a Killeen home with bullets during a drive-by shooting on April 7, 2019, in the 3200 block of Longview Drive, police said. Cross was at a sleepover with friends when the men fired shotguns and revolvers into the home, according to an arrest affidavit. Inside, several adults and children were watching TV.
Officers had been dispatched earlier in the evening due to an altercation between two women, in which a vehicle’s back windshield had been shattered as it drove away.
Harrington and two other men allegedly met at a convenience store where a witness reported overhearing them state they were planning to return to the Longview location and “shoot up the house,” police said.
MACHETE ATTACK
In an unrelated case that was decided in the same court on Thursday, a 34-year-old man was sentenced to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation for a machete attack in 2018 that left a man bloodied.
Darrel Cooper Manley, of Killeen was indicted on Nov. 28, 2018, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Several jury trials were set in his case through the years, and then Manley pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 8, 2022.
The case dates back to March 14, 2018, when KPD officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Eighth Street in reference to a person who had been struck with a machete.
When one of the officers entered an apartment there, the officer encountered a man who was injured with “multiple lacerations on his face, back, arms and fingers,” according to an arrest affidavit. The man and woman in that apartment told police “that they learned that when they use the shower in their apartment, the water leaks into the apartment below them...(and) this angers the residents of the downstairs apartment.”
A confrontation regarding the issue occurred and escalated until Manley struck the man with a machete several times.
FIREFIGHT
Another aggravated assault case was decided this week in the 426th Judicial District Court.
On Wednesday, Warren Reginald Ayler III, was sentenced by Judge Steve Duskie to five years in prison for aggravated assault. Ayler, 20, of Killeen already had pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge on Nov. 4, 2022.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $208,000, including Class A misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Killeen police on Dec. 1, 2021, responded to a report of a confrontation in the city.
A gunfight began when Ayler opened fire on an older man, who said that he was “going to quash” a dispute between Ayler and two males who were sitting across the street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that when Ayler opened fire on the older man, a gunfight ensued between himself and the two males. The affidavit does not indicate whether anyone was injured.
During the firefight, Ayler ran from the area and entered a woman’s home, who later told police she let him in because she “thought he was ill and provided him with a glass of water,” according to the affidavit.
However, when Ayler heard police outside, he pulled up his shirt to reveal a .45-caliber handgun and “quietly asked her to please not tell the police he was inside,” police said. According to the affidavit, her two children were present in the room.
KPD officers were directed to the house by witnesses. Officers asked the woman if there was another person in the home with her and she nodded her head in affirmation, police said.
Ayler complied with KPD requests for him to leave the house and was detained after being relieved of his handgun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.