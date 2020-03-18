A Bell County judge this week sentenced a man and woman to probation for unrelated armed assaults in Killeen last year.
Judge Fancy Jezek, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, upheld a jury’s sentence of eight years of probation for a Killeen man who pointed a shotgun at a man.
Samuel James Carter, 33, was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday. In January, a jury found him guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
“The jury’s sentence was imposed after the completion of the presentence report,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday. “He received an 8-year sentence (that was) probated 8 years.”
On March 31, 2019, Killeen police were called to a residence regarding a domestic disturbance involving a weapon, according to the arrest affidavit.
Officers arrived and spoke with a man who said that Carter and his wife were involved in a dispute. “When (the man) went to intervene, Carter pointed a shotgun at his chest,” police said.
The man said he feared for his life. Other witnesses corroborated the man’s statement.
Also sentenced in the same courtroom on Monday was a Temple woman who pleaded guilty in January to a stabbing in Killeen.
Roweina Crawford, 26, “received a 4-year deferred adjudication probation,” Garza said.
Crawford was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
On Aug. 31, 2019, Killeen police responded to the 200 block of Bryce Street on a domestic disturbance call.
Police met with a victim who said that Crawford had “assaulted her by knocking her to the ground, stomping on her and pulling her hair from her head,” according to the arrest affidavit. Crawford then “obtained a kitchen knife and cut the woman on the left side of her forehead.” the affidavit said.
Police said they found the knife inside a residence.
