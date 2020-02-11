In unrelated cases, two Bell County judges decided not to change the bond amounts for two Killeen women in jail on injury-to-a-child charges, including one recent child death.
The bond for Shanique Parker, 29, remained at $1 million after the hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court. She is charged with injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony.
In an unrelated child injury case, Calin Teresa Chapman, 33, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday with a bond of $100,000 on the third-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury after being arrested last year by Killeen police.
She also was arrested by Temple police and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor, and misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to jail records.
Her case was heard on Tuesday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said that both were bond review hearings.
Neither Parker nor Chapman have been indicted.
Parker
Parker is accused of causing the death of an infant in January by throwing the child into a car seat, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said Parker was babysitting 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott on Jan. 14 when the injury occurred.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the car seat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the arrest affidavit. An autopsy showed a skull fracture was located on the infant, and the manner of death was homicide.
Chapman
Chapman is accused of repeatedly striking a child in the face last year.
Killeen police on Dec. 12, 2019, responded to a residence in Killeen in reference to a woman assaulting a child. Officers spoke with Chapman, “who at first denied striking any child in her home for any reason,” according to the arrest affidavit.
She allowed officers into the home to observe the 11-year-old child, and police said there was swelling under both eyes and that the child said his head hurt.
“The suspect then stated to officers that she slapped the child in the face approximately three times as discipline for bad behavior,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that another resident in the home “reported that she saw the suspect yelling at the child, pushing the child to the floor and striking him multiple times in the face.”
Chapman has a previous conviction for injury to a child in 2013.
On May 26, 2013, Copperas Cove police arrested Chapman after they said she bit a 4-year-old on the thigh. She was charged with injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
In the 52nd Judicial District Court in Gatesville on Oct. 23, 2013, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation. She also had to pay a fine of $1,500 and court costs, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety database on criminal convictions in the state.
