July incident leads to sexual assault charge

A Killeen man is facing a criminal charge following a July 2020 incident involving a child.
Wesley David Battles, 30, has been charged with one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On July 9 the Killeen Police Department was notified by an employee of Texas Child Protective Services that an allegation of sexual assault of a child had surfaced during an investigation. This was backed up by a video interview of the victim, who reported that she had sexual contact with the suspect, Battles, at his house when the victim would visit with her mother.
The alleged assaults took place multiple times between June 2019 and July 2020, during which time the victim was ages 6 and 7, according to the affidavit.
Battles’ bond has been set at $100,000.
In unrelated cases:
Raymond Cordell Asbury, 27, has been charged with burglary of a building, in connection with a Friday incident, according to a separate affidavit. His bond has been set at $50,000.
Gregory Lee Ramirez, 42, has also been charged with burglary of a building, according to a separate affidavit but in connection with the same incident as Asbury. His bond has been set at $50,000.
Deshon Matthew Douglas, 20, has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to `a separate affidavit. His bond has been set at $50,000.
Kewon Joell McNeill, 24, has been charged with possession of marijuana — 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces, according to a separate affidavit. His bond has been set at $50,000.
