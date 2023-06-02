Killeen couple

In this composite photo, Killeen residents Richard Howard Jenkins and Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole are shown in Bell County Jail. They were arrested in 2019 in the death case of their infant daughter.

After a mistrial this week, a new trial date will be set in the case of a Killeen father accused of fatally punching his infant daughter.

In 2019, the child’s father, Richard Howard Jenkins, 36, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury following the death of 2-month-old Genesis Jenkins Dole on Feb. 27, 2019.

