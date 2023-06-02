After a mistrial this week, a new trial date will be set in the case of a Killeen father accused of fatally punching his infant daughter.
In 2019, the child’s father, Richard Howard Jenkins, 36, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury following the death of 2-month-old Genesis Jenkins Dole on Feb. 27, 2019.
After being empaneled on Tuesday, the jury of seven men and six women, including one alternate juror, heard evidence, testimony and arguments on Wednesday and Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court. Six people testified during the trial, including the defendant on Wednesday afternoon, but the jury was unable to make a unanimous decision.
“The court declared a mistrial in this case after about five hours of deliberations (because) the jury indicated that they were deadlocked,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, who is one of two prosecutors on the case, in an email to the Herald on Thursday evening.
According to Bell County court records, the jury sent three notes to the judge during the course of their deliberations. The first note contained questions, which attorneys for both sides answered with an agreed written response. A second note was a request to view exhibits, which was arranged. The “third note indicates lack of unanimity,” according to Judge Paul LePak’s docket entry.
Jenkins was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 12, 2019, and was being held on Friday in lieu of a bond of $500,000.
The child’s mother, Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole, 23, pleaded guilty last year to a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury and then was sentenced on Oct. 13, 2022, to 10 years in prison.
According to police, Jenkins admitted to punching the infant in the head during an argument with Dole on Feb. 25, 2019 — two days prior to arrival of first responders — but that neither Dole nor Jenkins took the child for medical care.
