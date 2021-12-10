Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 47F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy and windy late. Low 47F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.