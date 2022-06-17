A jury deliberated for about three hours Thursday before finding a Killeen man guilty of murder after a trial this week in Bell County’s 27th Judicial District Court.
The defendant, Jason Ricardo Baez, 35, testified on Tuesday but the jury did not buy his self-defense explanation for shooting and killing 32-year-old Lamar Marcell Roberson, with whom he had a two-month sexual relationship.
“The jury returned a guilty verdict for the charge of murder after a little over 3 hours of deliberation,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell.
Newell added on Friday that Baez decided for the jury to decide his punishment rather than the judge and that process began on Friday morning.
A first-degree felony is punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison.
Baez said he was defending himself and his pregnant fiancee when he shot and killed Roberson.
Baez was booked into jail more than four years ago, on March 2, 2018.
It was around noon on Feb. 28, 2018, when shots rang out in a neighborhood in Killeen. Officers quickly arrived at the intersection of Franz Drive and Culp Avenue. Two patrolmen happened to be close by, taking a break between calls when they heard a rapid sequence of shots being fired.
The 911 dispatcher followed quickly on their radios, stating that a man — who later was identified as Roberson — was lying in the street after being shot. He was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police later realized that Roberson had been shot six times, including one shot to his back.
While one officer was attempting to revive Roberson, who was unconscious, another two officers were chasing after a car that witnesses said left the location of the shooting. After a chase in which speeds of 140 miles per hour were reached, a patrol car forced his car to a stop with a bump maneuver and Baez was arrested.
