BELTON — After hours of deliberation over the course of two days, a jury found a 62-year-old Killeen man guilty of the sexual assault of a girl who lived in his neighborhood.
Jesse James Woods has been held in jail since June 7, 2018.
“The jury found the defendant guilty and the jury has begun to hear evidence on punishment,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Friday afternoon.
The jury of 10 men and two women, which was seated on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, began deliberating on Thursday.
Woods was indicted on Aug. 8, 2018, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17. A second-degree felony is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
During the weeklong trial, the jury heard from 10 witnesses, including the victim, Killeen Police Department personnel involved with the case, and the KISD assistant principal to whom the victim made an outcry.
The case dates back to May 17, 2017, when Killeen police were dispatched to a local middle school in reference to a sexual assault allegation. There, officers met with the assistant principal, who told them that a student had come into her office to report a sexual assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
The student told an officer “that a neighbor, who she knows as Jesse Woods, had touched her inappropriately,” police said. “The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and reported that she had sexual contact with the suspect and that the location of the assault was the suspect’s house in Killeen. The date of the assault was on or about May 1, 2017.”
Testimony
The victim’s mother, Leticia Hill, began testifying on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday morning. The family now lives in another state; but in May of 2017, a house on 24th Street in Killeen was their home that became a nightmare.
She vividly recalled the call from her daughter’s middle school.
“I didn’t know what was happening; I just knew that something was up with her,” Hill said.
When she walked into the room, she saw police officers and school personnel.
“She was calm when she told me because I think she felt safe with them near her,” Hill said.
The state’s prosecutor asked Hill why she thought there was a delay of just over two weeks between the date of the sexual assault and the outcry at school.
“I think she was scared and confused ... she didn’t know what to do,” Hill said. “He was giving her things; whatever she wanted, she’d get.”
Hill said that, prior to the outcry, her daughter would visit the neighbor’s house to babysit a relative of Wood’s who also lived at his home, to drink sodas, eat Honey Buns and use the WiFi.
During the more than a year that passed between the victim’s outcry and Wood’s arrest, Hill said that her daughter was further traumatized by Woods.
“There was a lot of fear with him still living next door ... he was always out there in the mornings when we’d leave the house to go to school every day,” she said. “She wasn’t able to be a normal teenager because we had to think about her safety.”
Wood’s defense attorney, in his cross-examination of the victim’s mother, tried to sow the seeds of reasonable doubt by emphasizing the victim’s long-standing mental health diagnoses, special education needs and false child abuse reports to Child Protective Services.
“She’s been diagnosed with a long list of psychiatric issues,” said defense attorney Tim Mahler.
Hill agreed that her daughter has been treated by mental health professionals.
“She knows what’s real from what’s not real,” Hill said.
