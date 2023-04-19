BELTON — The father of an infant who suffocated to death on a pillow more than three years ago in Killeen told a jury on Tuesday that he placed the baby on her stomach as a way to relieve digestive gas.
The jury, which was seated on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, was convinced by the testimony of 29-year-old Deshauneven Marquel Green, who was facing a state jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the death of his daughter, 2-month-old Synaih Amara Green, in 2019.
“The jury deliberated about one hour and returned a verdict of not guilty right around noon today,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, one of the state’s two prosecutors on the case, in an email to the Herald on Wednesday.
FATHER TESTIFIES
Green and his wife each testified on Tuesday afternoon as defense witnesses.
“We didn’t know what to do because she hadn’t pooped in a few days,” said Deshauneven Green. “She was gassy because of the formula. I put her on her stomach that night to relieve the pressure ... Then I turned the fan on because she liked the sound.”
Green told the jury that he would never place a baby face-down into a pillow, which was the position in which she later was found. Using a doll and pillow provided by his defense attorney, Green demonstrated how he placed her head to the left, toward the fan.
Green and his wife each testified that their child already was able to hold her head up and turn it because of weeks of “tummy time” exercises that are designed to strengthen babies’ weak necks.
The state’s prosecutors maintained that Green should have known of the dangers of a small child suffocating when placed on the stomach. The National Institutes of Health, in its “Back to Sleep” and “Safe to Sleep” campaigns that initially were launched in the 1990s, advises that caregivers place babies on their backs to sleep because it lessens the probability of SIDS, or sudden infant death syndrome.
“Are there risks associated with placing a child on a soft surface, like a pillow, belly-down?” asked Assistant District Attorney John Erskine, in his cross-examination of Green on Tuesday.
“Yes, sir,” Green answered.
“What kind?” Erskine asked.
“The risk that you’ve laid out in court,” Green said.
“Suffocation is something that can happen ... and you have to watch her because she can turn her head,” Erskine stated.
“I know this now,” Green said.
Green was indicted in March of 2020 after he placed the infant on a pillow to sleep on Oct. 3, 2019. Synaih Green died the following day at a Temple hospital.
TESTIMONY
The mother of the baby, Zakyia Green, told the court that her husband is a youth sports coach in the community.
“He loves his children with everything he has,” she said. “He does everything.”
Deshauneven and Zakyia Green have four other children. Synaih was born in 2019.
“She should be turning 4 this year,” Zakyia Green said during her testimony on Tuesday.
Before the Greens took the stand, the final witness to testify for the state was KPD Detective Tanya Lawson, who was the on-call investigator on Oct. 3, 2019. Zakyia Green had called 911 at 9:02 p.m. upon finding the baby unresponsive on a bed in the family’s apartment.
“I was told there was a 2-month-old baby who was in cardiac arrest and they didn’t think she had survived,” Lawson said, during her testimony on Tuesday afternoon before the state rested its case. “The baby was on the way to the hospital when I arrived. Another detective was already speaking to Deshauneven and I walked through the scene.”
Lawson collected a pillow and a knitted blanket from the bed in the master bedroom as evidence.
“There were bedbugs and cockroaches all over the bed and pillow,” Lawson said.
Later that same night, Lawson went to the hospital to see the baby and speak with family members.
“When I arrived, I spoke to a social worker who told me the baby had no brain function and kept coding,” she said.
After the baby died, Lawson checked the body for signs of injury.
“I noticed she was pretty dirty but no injuries were noted,” Lawson said.
Although Zakyia Green testified that she was surprised when Green was criminally charged, Lawson told the jury that she warned the family.
“The medical examiner had asked me to gather more information on how the baby was placed (on the pillow),” Lawson said. In a later conversation with Zakyia Green, Lawson said that she “let them know that the ME (medical examiner) might rule the death a smothering.”
In his cross-examination, defense attorney Michael Magana asked Lawson about the details of that night.
“Did he tell you her head was not in the pillow?” he said.
“He told me he placed her on her belly on top of the pillow with her head to the left, facing the fan,” Lawson said.
“He informed you that he checked on her,” Magana said.
“He said he checked on her an hour later,” Lawson answered.
Deshauneven Green told the jury that he and his other children were watching “SpongeBob SquarePants” and that he last checked on the baby around 8:30 p.m. Around 9 p.m., Zakyia Green arrived at the home and found the infant with her head down into the pillow.
“I checked on her on a regular basis,” Deshauneven Green said. “When I last checked on her, she looked at me with one eye and I figured she’d be waking up soon. The door was open so I could hear her. I never heard her cry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.