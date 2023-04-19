Deshauneven Marquel Green

Deshauneven Marquel Green

BELTON — The father of an infant who suffocated to death on a pillow more than three years ago in Killeen told a jury on Tuesday that he placed the baby on her stomach as a way to relieve digestive gas.

The jury, which was seated on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court, was convinced by the testimony of 29-year-old Deshauneven Marquel Green, who was facing a state jail felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the death of his daughter, 2-month-old Synaih Amara Green, in 2019.

