A 30-year-old man who already has been in the Bell County Jail for more than five years awaiting trial now is facing a maximum of life in prison after being found guilty this week of aggravated kidnapping.
A previous trial for Derrick Lamont Bailey, in 2019, ended with a mistrial after that jury could not decide if he was guilty.
That would not be the case this time, however.
After a trial that lasted nearly a week, “the jury returned a guilty verdict around 5:40 p.m. Thursday,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, who prosecuted the case along with fellow Assistant District Attorney Mike Bedford, on Friday. “Sentencing will be scheduled to a later date; that has not been determined yet.”
A first-degree felony is punishable by five to 99 years, or life, in prison.
Bailey was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 9, 2017. Along with two co-defendants, he was indicted in 2017 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping after police said they kidnapped a girl from the Cinemark movie theater in Harker Heights on Nov. 12, 2016. Heights police said that Bailey pointed a handgun at the father of the girl who was kidnapped and drove the vehicle used in the kidnapping.
Then 7 years old, the girl is now 12 years old and living in another state.
A jury of six men and six women, seated on Monday, began to hear testimony — including from the girl’s father — in the 27th Judicial District Court in Belton on Tuesday morning.
Nov. 12, 2016
A Saturday afternoon excursion to watch the movie “Trolls” turned into a nightmare, according to the girl’s father, Michael Rogers.
“I was on alert because of the incident the day prior,” Rogers said on Tuesday.
He said that Bailey, who his daughter called “Skip,” had come to his house the day before the kidnapping, offering to mow the grass but then never returned. His daughter told him that Skip was a relative of Tutankhamun Holt.
Holt was married to the girl’s mother and his ex-wife, Bobbi Battishia White. White, 42, has been held in the Bell County Jail since March 14, 2017. Many jury trials have been set in her case through the years. Her case now is set for trial on Aug. 15.
While walking back to his car, after seeing the movie, “I saw a white Buick with its lights on and running and it looked like Derrick Bailey driving but I couldn’t really tell,” Rogers said. “I grabbed (my daughter’s) hand and said, ‘Let’s go.’ All of a sudden, I hear people running toward me. It was Bobbi and Tut rushing me.”
He told the jury that he and Holt began to fight, with Holt landing several severe blows on his face while White allegedly took the little girl and put her in the car. At that point, he said that Holt stopped beating him and Rogers went toward the car where his daughter was located.
“Derrick Bailey (the driver) has a gun and he points it at my face,” Rogers said.
At that point, Rogers said that he went back to his car to dial 911, but police arrived soon afterward because a witness already had reported the incident.
“At first, the police couldn’t understand why this was happening,” Rogers said. “They told me to go back to family law court. But after speaking with CPS, my attorney and detectives, an Amber Alert was issued and it was treated like a kidnapping.”
The girl was found in an abandoned house in Alabama a few days later.
On Oct. 11, 2018, after a trial in which he represented himself, Holt was convicted of a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison, which he is serving in Tennessee Colony, in East Texas.
Rogers suffered a black eye, broken hand, and multiple other cuts, lumps and bruises in the assault.
“It was rough,” Rogers said.
