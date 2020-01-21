After a weeklong trial last week, a Bell County jury found a Killeen man to be not guilty in a child sexual assault case.
Carlos Maurice Husband, 34, was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child in 2017 and 2018, a first-degree felony.
“Last Friday, after the case was presented to the jury, they deliberated and returned a verdict of not guilty of the offense charged,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said this week.
Husband, who was booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 3, 2018, started out the week on Jan. 13 in jail in lieu of a bond of $100,000, but by Friday he was no longer an inmate.
Police said that on Sept. 25, 2018, a person reported that sexual assaults of the girl happened in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl allegedly told a forensic interviewer details of the abuse that began when she was 8 years old and happened “a lot of times” while she was 8 and 9 years old.
Husband was indicted on Jan. 23, 2019, court records showed.
