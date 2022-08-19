BELTON — After hearing from the defendant’s child on Thursday, a jury found a Killeen woman guilty of kidnapping her child from a Harker Heights movie theater nearly six years ago.
Bobbi Battishia White, 42, was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 14, 2017. The Army veteran was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony.
“After approximately three and a half hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict yesterday evening,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, in an email on Friday morning. “Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan expressed her appreciation at the jury’s verdict after their careful consideration of the facts presented.”
A sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 11, in the 27th Judicial District Court, court records show.
After a jury of seven men and seven women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled on Monday, testimony began in the trial on Tuesday.
White’s defense attorney, Austin Shell, argued throughout the trial that the issue of custody of the child had not been settled and that his client had not been notified of a custody hearing that had been set for just days after the incident occurred.
White is the third and final co-defendant in the case to be found guilty.
Tutankhamun Holt, 40, who was White’s boyfriend, was found guilty after a trial in October of 2018 and was sentenced by the jury to life in prison.
A second co-defendant and relative of Holt, Derrick Lamont Bailey, 30, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping after a jury trial earlier this year and sentenced by Judge John Gauntt in July to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served. Bailey has been held in the Bell County Jail since Feb. 9, 2017.
KIDNAPPING VICTIM TESTIFIES
The state’s prosecutors rested their case on Thursday afternoon once their final witness — the victim — told her story about what she experienced on the afternoon of Nov. 12, 2016. Then 7 years old, the girl now is in the 7th grade.
What began as a fun Saturday at the Cinemark movie theater — watching the movie “Trolls” with her dad — ended in an abandoned house in Alabama the next day.
The girl and her dad, Michael Rogers, were in the parking lot after the movie ended, walking back to their vehicle.
“I saw a car pull up and I saw my mom in the car,” the girl said on the stand. “My mom got out and grabbed me and Tut was hitting my dad. I was confused and didn’t know what to do.”
The girl recalled getting into the backseat with White as the incident continued to escalate.
“I heard my mom say, ‘Don’t shoot, don’t shoot,’” the girl said. “It sounded like she was surprised (about there being a gun) but she was calm at the same time.”
Police said that after being beaten by Holt, Rogers went toward the car where White, Holt and Bailey were located, but that Bailey pointed a handgun at him.
Shell tried to raise some doubt in the minds of the jury by pointing out that the victim was not interviewed by a trained forensic interviewer until Nov. 17, 2016, five days after she was found.
“A child is very susceptible to being influenced by other witnesses, especially a parent involved in a custody battle,” Shell said, on Wednesday while questioning a witness. “That’s why it’s important to have the child interviewed before someone can plant an untruth or exaggeration in the child’s head ... the only two people who ever allege there was a gun were Michael Rogers and (the child).”
However, another witness for the state said that she saw no “red flags” that the child had been coached.
“It would concern me if a child has been coached because then the child possibly wouldn’t give a proper account of what happened,” said Kristin Cantu, who now is a federal police officer. At the time of the incident, Cantu was a special investigator for Child Protective Services. “But we have ways to tell if a child has been coached, or if it’s an outcry. It’s difficult for a child to tell a consistent lie the way that adults can.”
