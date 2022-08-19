Bobbi Battishia White

Bobbi Battishia White

BELTON — After hearing from the defendant’s child on Thursday, a jury found a Killeen woman guilty of kidnapping her child from a Harker Heights movie theater nearly six years ago.

Bobbi Battishia White, 42, was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 14, 2017. The Army veteran was charged with aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.