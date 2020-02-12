BELTON — The state’s prosecutors blazed through their case against a Killeen man accused of sexually assaulting a girl in 2017 and a jury was equally swift in finding him guilty on Wednesday.
After deliberating for around 3 hours, a jury found Ronald James Bias, 33, guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Wednesday.
The punishment phase began soon afterward.
Bias was listed in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $130,000 in bonds.
The jury of eight men and four women was picked on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court and the state rested its case on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors Erica Morgan and Cristin Lane called five witnesses during the presentation of their case, including the victim, family members and police.
On Wednesday morning, the defense rested its case after the jury watched a 45-minute forensic interview of the girl at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton.
The interview in July of 2017, when the girl was 9 years old, took place in a small room with two red chairs. While the girl drew pictures of ice cream cones, she spoke with the interviewer who already had established that the girl understood the difference between a truth and a lie.
The girl said during the interview that Bias “was doing things he wasn’t supposed to be doing.” When asked to elaborate, she described sexual assaults that happened “more than one time” and starting when she was 8 years old.
The interviewer asked her to talk about the first time it happened and the girl said she could not remember.
The girl first told her grandmother about the alleged assaults, which were reported to Killeen police on July 6, 2017.
Defense attorney Mike White called Bias’s uncle as the only witness.
White asked about the interactions the uncle had seen among Bias, the girl and another child.
“They loved him and he loved those kids,” said Conrad Bias of Killeen. “He took time for them.”
Bias also is facing a charge of theft by check of more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony.
