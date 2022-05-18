BELTON — Twelve people tasked with deciding a child sexual assault case listened to the victim and the defendant during a jury trial this week in a Bell County courtroom, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict after hours of deliberations on Wednesday.
Travarius Leon Dent, 41, of Killeen was indicted on May 23, 2018, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by contact.
“The jury on the Dent case could not reach a unanimous verdict and the court declared a mistrial,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday evening. “The case will be reset for a trial later.”
Dent is accused of sexually abusing and assaulting a girl over the course of years, beginning when she was less than 10 years old, according to police. One of the alleged sexual assaults happened in 2012 when the victim’s mother was at the hospital having a baby, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that he inappropriately touched the girl at least every other day “until she told her mother in February (of 2018),” the affidavit states.
Dent has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000, since his indictment, jail records show.
Testimony
The jury of six men and six women was empaneled on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court. The evidence portion of the trial was completed on Tuesday, when eight witnesses — including the victim and Dent — were called to testify.
On Wednesday, jurors heard the court’s charge and jury instructions before hearing closing arguments from both sides.
“How do you prove a negative? You can’t,” said defense attorney Bobby Barina. “You heard many witnesses yesterday, but hearing a story over and over again doesn’t make it true.”
He said that children lie for a variety of reasons.
“They might want attention, they might want to get out of something,” he said. “You heard Mr. Dent testify that he just wants his family back. He didn’t even know the extent of the accusations against him.”
Barina admitted that his client exhibited a “high level of discipline and control, but not being the perfect father or family man is not a reason to convict a man.”
Dent has a prior conviction in Bell County for injury of a child by criminal negligence for an incident that occurred on May 14, 2009. He was sentenced later that year to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation, which he completed.
The state’s prosecutor argued that the jury must consider the consistency of testimony by the victim and Dent, who told the jury that the victim invented the story because he had taken away her phone.
“Did this happen or not? Do you believe (the victim) or the defendant? We have two wildly different versions,” said Assistant District Attorney Cristin Lane-Taft, in her closing arguments. “(The victim) told three people essentially the same story ... her story didn’t change, even on cross-examination. Travarius told you that everything the family testified to was true, except for the one thing that he’s here for today.”
Lane-Taft argued that it would be ridiculous for a person to lie for years because of a phone.
“Would she go to hell because of a phone being taken away?” she asked, rhetorically. “Find him guilty because he is guilty. He should be held accountable and this is the time.
