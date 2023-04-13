BELTON — A jury heard graphic testimony on Tuesday during a trial of a Killeen man accused of raping a woman in 2015.
According to a Killeen police officer who testified on Tuesday, Trevaughan Lamar Baker, who also is known as Tre’Vaughan Baker, provided a statement to police that showed he was alone at his home during the timeframe the woman said she was assaulted.
Baker, 28, has pleaded not-guilty to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault.
He had been released on bond but was booked back into the Bell County Jail on March 13, 2022, after he failed to appear for a court hearing, according to jail and court records.
He was listed in jail in lieu of $33,500, on the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of non-payment of child support and possession of marijuana.
A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternate jurors, was empaneled Monday in the case that is being heard in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Baker was indicted on Feb. 22, 2017.
Killeen police began investigating Baker after a woman who had known him for several years as a friend told police that he forced her to have sex with him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman said that she went to Baker’s apartment to watch a movie on Aug. 13, 2015. Baker allegedly ripped her pants off, pinned her down and raped her despite her attempts to push him away, police said.
Later, the woman learned she was pregnant and had contracted a sexually transmitted disease. The woman, who was 17 years old at the time, had an abortion in December of 2015.
In a written statement shown in court on Tuesday, Baker on March 10, 2016, wrote that Aug. 13 is his birthday and he awoke around 11:30 a.m. to noon to get ready for his day. He claims to have cooked for his fiancee when she got off work around 2 p.m., and then a friend showed up at his home around 3 p.m. to go to the liquor store and they started drinking. The group stayed at a club until around 3 a.m., Baker wrote in his statement.
KPD Detective Jonathan Mueller told the jury that the victim said that the assault had occurred around noon.
“Based on his timeline, was there opportunity there?” Assistant District Attorney Debbie Garrett asked on Tuesday.
Garrett then asked if Baker said anything else during the interview that was unusual.
“I’d never heard of ‘trich’ (Trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted disease) before and I thought it was interesting that he had a depth of knowledge and he was able to educate me on it,” Mueller said.
Garrett then asked if Baker was tested for the STD.
“He would have had to voluntarily go to the hospital and voluntarily provide me with the results, and that didn’t happen,” Mueller said.
Baker said in his statement that he only had sexual relations with his fiancee during the timeframe and that the victim was an acquaintance.
“We knew each other for one year from Killeen High School,” Baker wrote. “Me and (the victim) have never had sexual relations.”
On July 29, 2016, detectives received the results of lab testing that had compared the tissue of the fetus with a DNA swab provided by Baker, and learned that Baker was 24 million times more likely the father of the unborn baby than anyone else, according to the affidavit.
Baker was arrested in Colorado, where he had moved with his fiancee, after a judge signed an arrest warrant based largely on the victim’s statement and DNA results.
On cross-examination, Baker’s defense attorney, Bobby Barina, tried to poke holes in KPD’s investigation.
“You could have gotten a warrant for Baker’s medical records,” Barina said to Mueller.
The detective admitted that he did not get medical records that might have shown if Baker had an STD.
Barina also pointed out that Baker was the only person who was interviewed by police as a suspect in the case and that police did not attempt to locate the clothes that the victim described Baker as wearing that day.
“With any case in general, it is sensitive and I try not to put out other people’s business (by conducting multiple interviews),” Mueller said. “I try to go to the source of the accusation and give the person an opportunity to give their side of the story. He completely denied having sexual relations with the victim. Based on the results of the DNA, we didn’t need to interview any other people.”
