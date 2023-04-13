CRIME graphic

BELTON — A jury heard graphic testimony on Tuesday during a trial of a Killeen man accused of raping a woman in 2015.

According to a Killeen police officer who testified on Tuesday, Trevaughan Lamar Baker, who also is known as Tre’Vaughan Baker, provided a statement to police that showed he was alone at his home during the timeframe the woman said she was assaulted.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.