Killeen couple

In this composite photo, Killeen residents Richard Howard Jenkins and Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole are shown in Bell County Jail. They were arrested in 2019 in the death case of their infant daughter.

BELTON — What is a “normal” reaction from a parent who realizes their child has stopped breathing?

That is one question that a jury will have to wrangle with after hearing testimony from two Killeen Police Department patrol officers who claim the parents of 2-month-old Genesis Jenkins Dole — who died four years ago, allegedly after being punched in the head — did not react the same way as other people on prior, unrelated emergency calls.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.