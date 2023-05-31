BELTON — What is a “normal” reaction from a parent who realizes their child has stopped breathing?
That is one question that a jury will have to wrangle with after hearing testimony from two Killeen Police Department patrol officers who claim the parents of 2-month-old Genesis Jenkins Dole — who died four years ago, allegedly after being punched in the head — did not react the same way as other people on prior, unrelated emergency calls.
“People are not very calm; they’re usually very upset,” said KPD Sgt. Michael Lawrence, during his testimony on Wednesday. “He (the defendant, Richard Howard Jenkins) seemed very calm.”
Jenkins, 36, was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury and has pleaded not guilty. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 12, 2019, and was being held on Wednesday in lieu of a bond of $500,000.
The child’s mother, Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole, 23, pleaded guilty last year to a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury and then was sentenced on Oct. 13, 2022, to 10 years in prison.
According to police, Jenkins admitted to punching the infant in the head during an argument with Dole on Feb. 25, 2019 — two days prior to arrival of first responders — but that neither Dole nor Jenkins took the child in for medical care.
A jury of seven men and six women, including one alternate juror, was empaneled on Tuesday in the 264th Judicial District Court. Testimony in the case continued on Wednesday.
FEB. 27, 2019
KPD Officer Travis Lundt was the first to arrive at the apartments in the 400 block of South 40th Street on Feb. 27, 2019, following a medical call of a child not breathing.
“It was quiet out there, no one was flagging us down,” Lundt told the jury when asked what he saw when he arrived at the residence.
Inside, he found a man later identified as Jenkins, who was with the child and on the phone.
Lundt told the jury that he checked for signs of life and began CPR.
“The child was limp and nonresponsive,” he said. “He told me that he had fed the child, laid her down and went to the bathroom and found her unresponsive when he came out.”
Soon after Lundt, Lawrence arrived on scene, followed within minutes by paramedics who immediately took the infant to a hospital where she died.
Both Lundt and Lawrence, when asked by the state’s prosecutor, described what they had experienced on previous calls of children not breathing.
“Relatives are usually really upset, frantic and crying and asking about the person,” Lundt said. “He was incredibly calm.”
Lundt also spoke on the phone with Dole, who was not at the residence.
“She also seemed unconcerned,” he said.
Assistant District Attorney John Erskine asked Lundt if the reactions of Jenkins and Dole were surprising.
“They didn’t react the way most parents do when there’s a possibly deceased child,” Lundt said.
However, the defense attorney for Jenkins questioned whether any reaction is normal in such circumstances.
“Do different people respond differently to crisis? Some people will calmly give CPR to an infant while another person would be in a panic?” Michael White asked.
“Yes, sir,” Lawrence answered.
White asked if Jenkins had inquired about the child’s condition, to which Lawrence said that he had. White also made sure that jurors were aware that Jenkins had called 911 and asked for instructions on giving CPR to a baby.
“He said he had been giving breaths and doing chest compressions,” Lawrence said.
Jurors also heard from Dr. Jeffrey Barnard, who is Dallas County’s chief medical examiner and director of the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science. Barnard did not perform the autopsy on Feb. 28, 2019, but he reviewed and signed the report.
He said that bruising could be seen on the left side of the child’s head but that most of the damage was beneath the skin.
“Directly over the skull there was a significant area of bruising and a skull fracture,” Barnard said. “Beneath the fracture was a brain hemorrhage.”
The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injury and homicide as the manner of death.
“Depending on the magnitude of impact, there would have been immediate symptoms such as unconsciousness that can progress rapidly to death,” Barnard said.
Jurors will hear more testimony and evidence from the state and then the defense before they may begin deliberations this week.
