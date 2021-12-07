A jury of 12 Bell County residents began to hear testimony this week in a Killeen hit-and-run murder trial.
On Monday afternoon, after opening statements by the state’s prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney James Winters, and defense attorney Michael White, the state called three witnesses to the stand to speak about the alleged hit-and-run that led to the death of former Fort Hood soldier Bryan Seth Story, 32.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 28, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling more than $1.7 million on 11 felony charges, including murder.
Testimony continued into the day on Tuesday in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Story joined the Army in June of 2008 and served until Dec. 2012, reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class, according to the Fort Hood Press Center. He was a Fire Support Specialist.
Smart initially was indicted by a grand jury on July 29, 2020, on an aggravated assault charge after an alleged hit-and-run in Killeen on May 24, 2020, left Story and another person injured.
Story died just over 6 months later from his injuries, which led to a re-indictment on a murder charge on March 17.
The charges of murder, two of the aggravated assaults, the arson charge, and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge all stem from two alleged incidents on May 24, 2020.
Police responded to a hit-and-run report near the Cefco convenience store in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young in Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, police found two men at the store — one unconscious and not breathing regularly and the other with a head injury. Police also located “vehicle parts on the ground, tire marks and damage,” according to the affidavit.
The officers were then dispatched to the 2200 block of Elkins Avenue where witnesses said Smart allegedly argued with the two men and set one of the men’s mattresses on fire.
