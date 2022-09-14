Roy Antonio Outten

Roy Antonio Outten

BELTON — The 264th Judicial District Court turned into a figurative battlefield on Wednesday, as the defense team for a Killeen man — who has been indicted on a first-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child — accused the child’s mother of coaching her into making the allegations.

Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held on Wednesday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.