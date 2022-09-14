BELTON — The 264th Judicial District Court turned into a figurative battlefield on Wednesday, as the defense team for a Killeen man — who has been indicted on a first-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child — accused the child’s mother of coaching her into making the allegations.
Roy Antonio Outten, 39, was being held on Wednesday in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000.
He was indicted on a sexual assault charge on Aug. 8, 2018. On Tuesday, Outten pleaded not-guilty after the indictment was read in court, according to Bell County court records.
A jury comprised of 11 men and two women, including one alternate juror, was empaneled on Tuesday.
Outten is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who was under 10 years old in 2015. The allegation was reported to Killeen police after the girl made an outcry on May 22, 2017, according to the arrest affidavit. Police determined that the girl was living in the 400 block of Hallmark Avenue when the sexual assault allegedly occurred.
TESTIMONY
On Wednesday, the jury heard testimony and watched a clip of the mother of the alleged victim seeming to agree with Outten during a recorded video call that the girl was not telling the truth.
“You know damn well this is B.S.,” Outten said during a video call.
“Okay, that’s true,” responded the victim’s mother, Bianca Riendeau, during one of the clips played in the courtroom.
In another clip, the mother tells Outten that she “doesn’t want (him) to go down for something that (he) didn’t do.”
Most of the clips of video calls were played when the jury was not present after the state’s prosecutor objected.
“I have a whole list of objections,” said Assistant District Attorney Erica Morgan, to Judge Paul LePak.
Morgan objected that the videos were not in evidence and had not been authenticated, while defense attorney Wade Faulkner insisted that the videos were being used for “impeachment purposes” of a witness on the stand.
“We believe she coached (the victim) into saying these things, and these videos show that she knew of the falsity of the allegations,” Faulkner said.
Morgan said that the mother’s opinions about her daughter were irrelevant.
“(Riendeau) has no personal knowledge of the truth of the allegations,” she said.
Riendeau refused to answer questions about the video, saying that she could incriminate herself.
“I didn’t know that I was being recorded,” she said in court. “I was very intoxicated” when the videos were made.
Morgan asked Riendeau why she was speaking with Outten.
“It always came up when we talked and I wanted to hear his side,” Riendeau said. “She’s my daughter, so if she says something happened to her, I’m supposed to believe her and protect her.”
Testimony will continue in the trial on Thursday.
