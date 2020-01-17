Eleven men and women likely will begin their deliberations on Friday afternoon, set to decide whether a Killeen man is guilty or not guilty of murder after he admitted to shooting another man at a nightclub in 2018.
Reginald Ferlandus Jackson, 46, who is out on bond, is accused of killing 41-year-old Deandre Patrick Thomas, of Killeen, at the OBok Restaurant & Club in the 2800 block of South Fort Hood Street on Aug. 18, 2018.
After jury selection on Monday, the jury heard three days of testimony followed by closing arguments on Friday morning.
Both the defense and state had rested their cases as of Thursday.
The shooting started with an argument between the two men in the early morning hours.
While testifying in his own defense on Thursday, Jackson said that Thomas was known to be “over-aggressive” and had threatened him.
Thomas, a large man, worked as a bouncer at several Killeen nightclubs.
The state’s prosecutor, Assistant District Attorney Mike Waldman, argued during the trial that the case was not self-defense and that the shooting was because Thomas had refused to give Jackson an apology for an incident that allegedly took place in 2010 or 2011.
Jackson said on Thursday that, while trying to prevent a friend from fighting at another Killeen nightclub, Thomas had “choked him out” and slammed him to the ground.
Years later, on Aug. 18, 2018, black and white soundless surveillance video depicted the interactions between the two men. What began as a touch—a challenge—ended 30 minutes later with Thomas dead on the ground outside the club after Jackson emptied all 11 rounds in his .45-caliber pistol, striking Thomas five times.
Thomas, who was a veteran, is the father of three children. He worked for Scott & White in the information technology department.
Jackson has lived in Killeen since 2001 and remodels homes for a living. A search of Texas Department of Public Safety records returned no results for criminal convictions for Jackson in Texas.
Family and friends of both Thomas and Jackson were in the 264th Judicial District Court throughout the trial.
