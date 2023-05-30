A jury is set to decide this week whether a Killeen man punched an infant — who later died — during an alleged incident in the city more than four years ago.
The child’s father, Richard Howard Jenkins, 36, was indicted on Aug. 21, 2019, on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury following the death of 2-month-old Genesis Jenkins Dole on Feb. 27, 2019.
Jury selection began on Tuesday in the 264th Judicial District Court, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Jenkins was booked into the Bell County Jail on June 12, 2019, and was being held on Tuesday in lieu of a bond of $500,000.
The child’s mother, Sherrylynn Shannon Cristy Dole, 23, was a co-defendant in the case. She was sentenced on Oct. 13, 2022, to 10 years in prison for not taking the child to the hospital following the alleged incident. Dole had pleaded guilty on July 29, 2022, to a second-degree felony charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury.
On Feb. 27, 2019, Killeen police responded to the 400 block of South 40th Street for a welfare concern, according to the arrest affidavit. Paramedics took the infant to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to police, Jenkins admitted to punching the infant in the head during an argument with Dole on Feb. 25, 2019 — two days prior to arrival of first responders — but that neither Dole nor Jenkins took the child for medical care.
The blow to the child’s head caused a fractured skull and fatal brain bleed.
(1) comment
Humans often behave in brutal, barbaric form.
...
Sadly, the accused appears to have behaved savagely.
...
The vile, evil misdeed apparently occurred in "THUGVILLE".
