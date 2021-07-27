Jury selection began this week in the case of a 20-year-old Killeen woman accused of robbing a man last year at the Killeen Mall.
A jury trial for Lanae Tipton, began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court. Tipton and co-defendant September Bliss Inniger, 21, are accused of pointing a gun at a man who was trying to purchase a cell phone from them and then stealing the man’s handgun.
“I would expect that the jury selection process to conclude and they will begin to hear evidence this afternoon,” said First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell on Monday morning.
Inniger’s case is set to be heard by a jury on Nov. 29 in the same court.
Tipton was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $114,500, jail records showed. She is facing a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, and misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury and making a false report or statement to an officer.
Earlier this month, Judge Paul LePak reduced Inniger’s bond from $100,000, to $35,000, on the aggravated robbery charge. She remained in jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $42,000, including other misdemeanor charges.
Both women were booked into jail on Feb. 22, 2020.
The accusation
On Feb. 20, 2020, Killeen police were called to the location where they made contact with a man who stated a gun was pointed at him when he was trying to purchase a cell phone from two women, according to the arrest affidavit.
He told police that the women stole a Glock handgun, its magazine and an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing in a vehicle. He was able to provide the license plate number.
The man said he had met one of the women who went by “Tiffany Snow” online through the LetGo app.
Police found the car at another location. A woman, later identified as Tipton, was inside and told police that the car belonged to her.
“Another female approached them and provided a false name, Sylvia,” police said. Police later identified her as Inniger.
Police said they found the handgun magazine inside and the car matched the description given by the alleged victim.
