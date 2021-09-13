A jury trial began on Monday in the case of a 50-year-old man who is accused of murdering his wife last year in Harker Heights.
Willis Everett Washington II was indicted on July 8, 2020, on a first-degree felony charge of murder and a third-degree felony charge of tampering or fabricating physical evidence.
Jury selection began on Monday morning in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.
Washington is accused of shooting and killing Latonya Washington, 47, at their home in the 800 block of Trail Crest in Heights on April 7, 2020.
Washington was being held in jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million, according to jail records.
Heights police went to the home at around 3 a.m. that day after a call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found Latonya Washington dead with a gunshot wound.
A woman with knowledge of the incident told police that she had heard Willis Washington and Latonya Washington arguing, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said the woman told them that she heard Latonya Washington yell “please stop,” and not long after, she heard what she thought was a gunshot.
The woman said Willis Washington told her Latonya Washington was dead. He gave her more than one explanation for how it happened and left the residence with a firearm, according to the affidavit.
Police said the woman told her that Willis Washington was afraid of being blamed, so he told her “‘no gun, no evidence.’”
After he was arrested, Willis Washington admitted that he and Latonya Washington were arguing and that the gun in his hand discharged, police said.
