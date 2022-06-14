Jury selection began in a Bell County district court on Monday in a Killeen murder case dating back to February of 2018.
Jason Ricardo Baez, 35, was booked into jail more than four years ago, on March 2, 2018, after Killeen police said he shot and killed Lamar Marcell Roberson, 32, of Killeen, during an argument. In addition to a murder charge, the jury also will decide whether or not Baez is guilty of a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The case is being heard in the 27th Judicial District Court this week, according to the court coordinator’s office on Monday.
The alleged incident occurred around noon on Feb. 28, 2018. Killeen police were dispatched to the intersection of Franz Drive and Culp Avenue after a call of shots fired, according to KPD in a previous news release.
Police arrived at the 1200 block of Franz Drive to see a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according the arrest affidavit.
The victim, who was identified as Roberson, was in critical condition when he was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood by ambulance.
Police said the shooting happened after “a verbal dispute” between Baez and Roberson.
After police arrived on scene, officers elsewhere located a car on Rancier Avenue that matched the description of a two-door sedan that witnesses said might have been involved in the shooting. Officers tried to pull the driver over, but he failed to comply and a chase ensued, reaching speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, according to Baez’s arrest affidavit.
The car eventually came to a stop near the intersection of Rancier Avenue and Shims Boulevard, and Baez was detained by police.
After arresting Baez, officers followed the tire tracks from his vehicle, finding a gun case which contained a .45 caliber Hi-Point pistol, police said.
Roberson was pronounced dead at 1:21 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2018, according to KPD’s news release on March 2, 2018.
A handful of jury trial dates have been set in Baez’s case through the years but were canceled, court records show.
