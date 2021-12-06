Jury selection began on Monday in the case of an Austin man accused of an alleged hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a former Fort Hood soldier in 2020.
Jordan Mikal Smart, 28, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday on bonds totaling more than $1.7 million on 11 felony charges, including murder. Jury selection began on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Smart initially was indicted by a grand jury on July 29, 2020, on an aggravated assault charge after the alleged hit-and-run in Killeen on May 24, 2020, left former soldier Bryan Seth Story and another person injured.
Story, 32, died just over six months later from his injuries, which led to a re-indictment on a murder charge on March 17. Story, who was born in Germany, left behind three children.
Of the 10 charges Smart is facing, six are felonies: a first-degree murder charge; three second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; a second-degree felony arson charge; and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, also a second-degree felony.
Bell County court records indicate that a jury will be hearing evidence in all six felony charges.
During his time as a soldier, Story earned the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to his obituary at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas.
May 24, 2020
The charges of murder, two of the aggravated assaults, the arson charge, and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated charge all stem from two alleged incidents on May 24, 2020, Killeen police said.
Police responded to a hit-and-run report near the Cefco convenience store in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young in Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
There, police found two men at the store — one unconscious and not breathing regularly and the other with a head injury. Police also located “vehicle parts on the ground, tire marks and damage,” according to the affidavit.
The officers were then dispatched to the 2200 block of Elkins Avenue where witnesses said Smart allegedly argued with the two men and set one of the men’s mattresses on fire.
According to the three-count indictment, Smart allegedly poured an accelerant on a mattress, the floor and the ground and ignited a flame “with intent to damage or destroy a habitation…”
Older charges
The state has filed a motion to revoke Smart’s deferred adjudication probation for an incident on Feb. 24, 2018, in which he spit on a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting Smart to jail for misdemeanor marijuana possession.
On July 9, 2018, Smart pleaded guilty to the felony harassment charge and was sentenced to five years of probation, according to criminal conviction records from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Smart encountered police again the next year when he used a piece of wood, a metal pipe and a knife to assault a man in Belton following an argument, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man and a witness told police that an argument between the man and Smart had taken place and that Smart assaulted the man.
Police said that the man suffered a skull fracture, which required surgery, and a stab wound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.