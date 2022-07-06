A Killeen woman has been sentenced to two decades in prison for causing a fatal injury to a 2-month-old boy she was babysitting.
“This afternoon, the jury found Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker guilty of the lesser included offense of reckless injury to a child,” according to First Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, on Tuesday evening. Then, “after forty minutes of deliberation, the jury assessed punishment at 20 years in prison.”
Reckless injury to a child is a second-degree felony with a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
Parker, 31, has been held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million since being booked on Jan. 23, 2020. On March 18, 2020, she was indicted on a more severe charge of injury to a child with intentional severe bodily injury. Police said that Parker caused the death of 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Devin Scott by throwing the child into a car seat, resulting in a fatal skull fracture, on Jan. 14, 2020.
“She confessed that she had thrown the baby into the car seat causing the injury because she was frustrated that the children’s mother had not come to pick up the kids,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Although the defense team tried to create reasonable doubt by placing blame on another woman who was at the scene part of the time, the jury ultimately agreed with prosecutors that Parker was to blame.
Scott was born Nov. 13, 2019, and would be 2 years old today.
The jury was empaneled in the 426th Judicial District Court on June 27 and then heard a week of testimony. After a long weekend, members of the jury returned to the Bell County Justice Center on Tuesday to deliberate.
‘HE’S WITH ME EVERY DAY’
Scott’s mother, Tierra Scott, was at work when the incident occurred. During her emotional testimony on June 28, she frequently spoke of her son in the present-tense.
“Quan Kendrick is my third child,” she said. “He’s with me every day. In my heart, he’s alive.”
Scott said that Quan Kendrick was a joyful baby.
“He was a happy baby, always smiling,” she said. “He was such a happy boy.”
She recalled when police officers showed up at her workplace to notify her that her son had been badly injured.
“I hit the ice machine, I was saying all kinds of stuff,” Scott said.
Officers took the mother to the hospital, but she did not know how close to death he was until a nurse met her at the door to the hospital and took her directly to the doctor.
“He told me he’d do everything he could for Quan Kendrick,” Scott said. “I was pacing the floor and about 20 minutes later the doctor told me my child had passed. My heart is broken and shattered.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.