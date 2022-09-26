A jury will be deciding this week whether a Harker Heights man is guilty of three felony charges, including two robberies.
Travis Jarella Foy, 52, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a string of charges. On Oct. 13, 2021, he was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; on Oct. 20, 2021, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery; and on Jan. 20, a second-degree felony charge of robbery.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Foy was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $301,500. He has been held in jail since being booked on July 29, 2021.
Killeen police on June 11, 2021, responded to a report of a violent robbery at a game room, or sweepstakes parlor, in the 1300 block of Rancier Avenue. When police arrived, a woman already had been taken to a local hospital, according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that they had observed a person they knew as “New York” walking away from the victim, who was “seen lying on the ground with blood coming out of her mouth,” police said. “The witness described what ‘New York’ looked like, was wearing, and the vehicle he had gotten into.”
A tip led police to Foy as a suspect. The victim later identified Foy during a photo lineup, police said.
As part of their investigation, police reviewed surveillance video that depicted the woman being beaten and having her bag and its contents taken by a man fitting the description of Foy, according to the affidavit.
Police said the woman suffered a swollen eye, lacerations and facial fractures that required surgery.
Killeen police already had encountered Foy almost eight months prior to that alleged incident.
On Oct. 25, 2020, Killeen police responded to a gas station in the 2000 block of Trimmier Road in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, they spoke to a man who said he was pumping gas into his Toyota Scion when a man — whom police said later was identified as Foy — got into the passenger-side front seat holding a knife in his hand. Foy allegedly threw the knife on the dashboard but did not threaten the man with it, police said.
The victim said that he told Foy to get out of the vehicle but Foy refused. Foy then slid over into the driver’s seat, threw a cup of soda at the man, started the vehicle and put it in drive.
The man tried to stop Foy from driving off and was able to get his foot on the brake, causing the vehicle to come to a stop, according to the arrest affidavit.
The man then told police that he held on to the vehicle while Foy started to drive off with it and his foot was hurt when Foy drove off causing the vehicle to drag on his foot and skid across the pavement.
Foy later was found after running from the scene after he had climbed through the window of a nearby home without the permission of the homeowner, police said.
CHILD SEX ASSAULT CASE GOES TO TRIAL
In an unrelated case, a Heights man accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in 2019 will have his case decided this week by a jury in the courtroom next door.
Isaac Cabrera Jr., 40, was arrested in 2019 after a girl reported to Killeen police that she had sex with Cabrera on Feb. 16, 2019, when she was 14 years old, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cabrera was 36 years old at the time of the allegation.
Police said the girl “made a consistent outcry at a forensic interview and during a medical examination.”
Jury selection began in his case on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, according to the court coordinator’s office.
He was not being held in the Bell County Jail after posting a bond of $40,000, according to court records.
