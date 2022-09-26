Travis Jarella Foy

Travis Jarella Foy

A jury will be deciding this week whether a Harker Heights man is guilty of three felony charges, including two robberies.

Travis Jarella Foy, 52, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on a string of charges. On Oct. 13, 2021, he was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; on Oct. 20, 2021, a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery; and on Jan. 20, a second-degree felony charge of robbery.

Isaac Cabrera Jr.

Isaac Cabrera Jr.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.