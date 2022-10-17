Jury selection began Monday in the case of a Killeen man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman almost two and-a-half years ago.
Benjamin Haskell Copeland, 44, was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 27, 2020. He was indicted on Oct. 14, 2020, on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Copeland’s case will be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding, according to the court coordinator’s office.
The case dates back to April 25, 2020, when Killeen police responded to the 500 block of Bellaire Drive after getting a call that an armed person forced a woman to strip naked in public and get into a white Nissan vehicle, according to an arrest affidavit.
When police arrived, they found a woman unclothed and crying. Police said the woman had blood on her body from multiple lacerations.
A man, later identified as Copeland, got out of the driver’s side of the vehicle, at which point police said they saw a black handgun on the driver’s side rear tire.
Paramedics took the pregnant woman to a hospital where she told police that Copeland and a woman took her to Dallas to “pimp her out,” according to the affidavit.
She told police that on the way back, they beat her with a metal stick, hatchet and a gun. The woman also said that Copeland told her they were going to kill her near a Killeen convenience store, police said.
Inside the Nissan, police said they found “a metal cane wrapped with electrical tape with a pointed metal tip, a hatchet, and a ‘stun gun,’” according to the affidavit.
Police said they found a pink dress near the residence from which the 9-1-1 call originated.
Court records show that the woman who allegedly was with Copeland has not been charged.
