A jury will decide whether a Nolanville man stabbed another man in the head more than three years ago in Killeen.
Antonious Gerad Hood, 36, had been out of jail on bond but was booked back into the Bell County jail on June 10, according to jail and court records. As of Monday, he was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $53,000, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and non-payment of child support.
Jury selection began in Hood’s case on Monday, according to the court coordinator’s office for the 426th Judicial District Court.
Killeen police were dispatched to the 5500 block of Hunter’s Ridge Trail on Dec. 1, 2018, in reference to an assault, according to the arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who had a towel wrapped around his head. The man stated that he had gotten into a verbal argument with Hood about who was going to use the bathroom first, police said.
The victim “stated that Hood then retrieved a large knife and stabbed (him) in the head with it,” the affidavit states.
Police said other witnesses confirmed that version of events and that Hood, after waiving his Miranda rights, admitted to stabbing the man in the head.
