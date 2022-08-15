A jury trial is starting this week in the case of a woman who has been awaiting trial for more than five years on three felony charges related to an alleged 2016 kidnapping in Harker Heights.
Bobbi Battishia White, 42, was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 14, 2017, after being accused of kidnapping her daughter. The Army veteran has pleaded not-guilty to charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; injury to a child with bodily injury, a third-degree felony; and interference with child custody, a state jail felony.
Jury selection began on Monday in her case in the 27th Judicial District Court, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
Bell County court records show that nine prior jury trial dates have been set and rescheduled in White’s case through the years.
White has no prior criminal history, according to Bell County and Texas Department of Public Safety records. She has insisted that the issue of child custody never was resolved. Court records show that White and her ex-husband, Justin Rogers, have been involved in at least six legal actions against each other in civil and family court, with the first court case filed on May 9, 2016.
Heights police responded to a call on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater, after a man reported that another man assaulted him and kidnapped his 7-year-old daughter. Rogers and his daughter were walking to their car after watching a movie, when police said that White and co-defendant Tutankhamun Holt pulled up alongside them in a car, according to an arrest affidavit.
Holt punched Rogers repeatedly while White allegedly forced the child into the car, police said. A third co-defendant, Derrick Lamont Bailey, pointed a gun at Rogers during the incident, police said.
After an Amber Alert was issued, the child was located in Alabama.
Bailey, 30, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping charge after a jury trial earlier this year and sentenced by Judge John Gauntt on July 6 to 10 years in prison, with credit for time served. He has been held in the Bell County Jail since Feb. 9, 2017.
In 2018, a jury handed down a life sentence for Holt on an aggravated kidnapping charge.
