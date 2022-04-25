A Killeen teen who has been in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center for nearly two years on a capital murder charge will have his day in court this week.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court in the case of Jordan Hampton, 16, who is accused of being involved in the murder of 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett on June 14, 2020.
Hampton was 15 years old when he was arrested on June 23, 2020, and he was certified to stand trial as an adult.
Two co-defendants also have been indicted on murder charges related to the shooting death of Ali-Barnett: Jessica Helen Hampton, 19, and Breez Breann Collier, 26. Jessica Hampton and Collier have been held in the Bell County Jail on bonds of more than $1 million since being booked on June 21, 2020.
Bell County court records show that Jessica Hampton — who is Jordan Hampton’s sister — and Collier have jury trial dates set for May 15, and June 20, respectively.
June 14, 2020
On June 14, 2020, Killeen police officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they located Ali-Barnett suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The victim’s pockets had been turned inside out when Killeen police arrived on scene,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Extracted data from the phone that belonged to Ali-Barnett indicated that he arranged to meet Collier, who went by the screen name “Big Baby,” through an escort website, police said.
Police reviewed several segments of surveillance videos from another residence on Evergreen. One showed a woman, later identified by police as Jessica Hampton, approach Ali-Barnett’s car parked on the street.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she had told the man to wait and that Collier would be right there, police said.
Another video allegedly depicted a woman talking on her cellphone and pacing.
In another video clip, three individuals can be seen walking in front of a residence and later “running away from where the body was located and appear to be trying to enter the victim’s vehicle,” police said.
Through the investigation, police said they learned that Collier walked up with a man called “Lucky” and another male known as “Keem.” Collier got into the vehicle with the victim for a few minutes and then the victim and Collier got out of the car and walked to the side of the house where it was dark, according to the affidavit.
Jessica Hampton allegedly told police that she “heard a shot and then another couple of shots...” and saw the victim fall to the ground at the intersection. She said she saw blood and a male going through the victim’s pockets.
The group returned to the motel where they had been staying, packed their things and left, police said.
Police said when they searched Jessica Hampton’s phone a text thread indicated the two women planned to rob Ali-Barnett. Based on an interview from a person at the motel, police said that Jordan Hampton, who was known as “Grimy,” was at the scene, but the arrest affidavit does not detail his alleged involvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.