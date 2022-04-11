A Harker Heights man who has been in the Bell County Jail for nearly two and a half years on two felony charges will get his day in court this week.
Alladin Scully, 32, was indicted on Dec. 11, 2019, on a third-degree felony charge of attempt to take an officer’s weapon after an alleged incident in Killeen on Nov. 12, 2019. Scully also is facing an unrelated third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by choking after a prior incident in Heights on Nov. 11, 2018, according to court records.
Jury selection began on Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court on both felony charges, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Scully was booked into the Bell County Jail on Nov. 13, 2019, and has been held in lieu of bonds totaling $174,000, on eight charges. Six of the charges are misdemeanors that will be decided in county court.
On Nov. 12, 2019, Killeen police went to a residence in response to a call about a domestic disturbance. At the door, a man — who later was identified as Scully — allowed the officer to enter, according to an arrest affidavit.
When inside, the officer told Scully he would detain him while he investigated the disturbance, police said. Scully allegedly did not comply and physically struggled with the officer.
Police said that he grabbed the officer’s firearm and tried to pull it from its holster.
Scully testified during a bond reduction hearing on Sept. 3, 2020. He told Judge Paul LePak that he was a veteran who was getting treatment at the VA hospital for PTSD.
Also during that hearing, the officer recounted the experience he says he had.
KPD Officer Jeremy Hempel said that he attempted to detain Scully and grabbed his wrist.
“He pulled away from my grasp ... I grabbed him again,” Hempel said. “We started struggling ... (and) we got tangled up in the stuff on the floor and we both fell on the floor. As we were wrestling, I was on top of him and he reached up and grabbed the grip of my duty weapon. I was telling him to let go of the gun.”
The officer said he punched Scully in the face four to five times.
“I was concerned that he was going to get my gun,” Hempel said. “He was able to wriggle out of his shirt and fled out the front door.”
Scully was arrested shortly afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.