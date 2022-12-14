Fourteen people had been chosen on Monday to be members of a jury, but a jury trial was not to happen in the case of a Killeen man accused of choking a woman during a domestic incident in 2019.
On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a jury was set to decide whether or not 27-year-old Dabrent Daquice Nobles was guilty of a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation by choking or strangulation.
However, on Tuesday, Nobles changed his mind about proceeding with a trial and a plea hearing was held that afternoon, according to Bell County court records.
He pleaded guilty and a sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 3, 2023, in Judge Paul LePak’s courtroom.
The jury was dismissed prior to being sworn.
On April 16, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment in the 300 block of John Chisholm Loop in reference to a domestic disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.
There, officers spoke with a woman who said that Nobles had become physically abusive during an argument about their relationship.
“The argument escalated when she threw Noble’s keys outside, (he) went outside to get the keys and (she) shut the door,” police said. “(The woman) stated that Nobles came back through the door and grabbed her by the neck with his left forearm and used his right forearm to tighten his grip...Nobles continued applying pressure on (the woman’s) neck and (she) started having difficulty breathing and eventually was not able to breathe.”
The woman told police that during the assault, Nobles had threatened to kill her. She told police that she could not breathe for about 20 seconds during the assault, according to the affidavit.
Nobles was released from jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.
