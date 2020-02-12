BELTON — A jury trial was set in the case of a Killeen man accused of robbing a man who was trying to buy marijuana last year.
Printel Amanta Locke, 19, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $275,000 on the first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery and a motion to revoke probation.
A co-defendant in the case, Dalun Jamez Graham, 21, also was listed in jail with a bond of $100,000 on an aggravated robbery charge.
On Wednesday morning, Locke’s defense attorney asked that two unrelated felony charges, obstruction or retaliation and aggravated robbery, be tried at one time.
The cases are set for a jury trial on June 22, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Wednesday.
Killeen police responded on Aug. 8, 2019, to the 1200 block of Wales Drive regarding an aggravated robbery. A victim told police “that as he was buying marijuana from two people inside a red Chevrolet, one of them pointed a gun at him and asked for his money,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The man told police that the driver was Graham and that Locke was a backseat passenger. The victim allegedly heard a gun clicking as Locke placed a black handgun against the man’s neck and demanded $15. The victim heard another click and began to fight with Graham and Locke, according to the affidavit.
Police said that Locke struck the victim in the face with the pistol, causing a cut on his eyebrow. A woman who attempted to break up the fight also was hit in the face, causing injury.
The year before, on July 29, 2018, police said that Locke verbally threatened an officer, hit the partition between the front and back seats of the police car and spit through the open side of the partition as Killeen police were arresting him after a domestic disturbance call in the 1200 block of Wales Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
