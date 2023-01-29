A man accused of killing a woman’s unborn child in a Killeen car collision is set for a jury trial hearing Monday.
Christopher Neal, 46, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury July 1, 2020 on a charge of criminally negligent homicide.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police responded Oct. 28, 2018 to the intersection of Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway to find two vehicles with major damage and at least one child still inside both vehicles.
Police said Neal’s GMC Envoy had major damage to the front and the vehicle driven by the victim had “significant damage to the font left of the vehicle and significant damage to the driver’s passenger compartment.”
The officer who compiled the affidavit is a crash investigator who determined Neal “disregarded the steady red stop signal light for northbound traffic on Rosewood Drive and entered the intersection. Christopher Neal’s vehicle struck the front left quarter of the vehicle driven by (the victim) who was traveling west on East Central Texas Expressway through the intersection of Rosewood Drive.”
Police determined Neal didn’t stop in the moments before the crash.
“There were no skidmarks from the GMC Envoy until the point of impact with the (victim’s vehicle),” the affidavit said. “The crash dash recorder indicates that Christopher Neal’s vehicle speed was increasing before impact with the (victim’s vehicle).”
Killeen police reviewed the victim’s medical records and confirmed she was five months pregnant at the time of the crash. An autopsy of the stillborn girl revealed she died from “intrauterine fetal demise due to placental abruption due to maternal blunt force injuries from a motor vehicle collision,” according to the affidavit.
When police asked Neal what happened, the affidavit said he admitted to stopping for food moments before the crash.
“I would advise that although he did not admit that he was consuming food at the time of the crash, a brown bag was found in the front passenger seat that was tilted towards the driver seat,” police said.
The affidavit details numerous witnesses who saw Neal run the red light and had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him, as well as video footage of the crash captured by a nearby daycare.
Police checked the signal lights, but said they appeared to be in good working order.
“I would advise that I observed the light cycles to be functioning normally,” the investigator said.
Neal was released from the Bell County Jail on a public recognizance bond July 31, 2022. He is scheduled for a 9 a.m. jury trial hearing Monday in Judge Steven Duskie’s 426th Judicial District Court at the Bell County Justice Center.
