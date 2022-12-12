Dabrent Daquice Nobles

Dabrent Daquice Nobles

A Killeen man who is accused of choking a woman during a domestic incident in 2019, will have a jury decide his case this week.

On Monday in the 264th Judicial District Court, jury selection began in the case of Dabrent Daquice Nobles, according to the court coordinator’s office on Monday. Nobles, 27, was indicted on Sept. 2, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation by choking or strangulation. He was released from jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to jail and court records.

